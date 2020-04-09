Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 01:23:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

 
 
10/04/2020    00:17 GMT+7

The unprecedented public health emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its multi-faceted impact on people’s lives around the world is taking a heavy toll on Asia and the Pacific.

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
Ethnic minority children playing in the northern mountainous district Bac Ha, Lao Cai Province, Vietnam. — VNS Photo Viet Thanh

Countries in our region are striving to mitigate the massive socioeconomic impact of the pandemic, which is also expected to affect the region’s economic health. In its annual Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2020 launched today, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) expects growth in Asia-Pacific developing economies to slow down significantly this year.

Bold investments to sustain the region’s physical and economic well-being are imperative. The Survey advises policymakers to protect the economic health of the region with measures that support affected businesses and households and prevent economic contagion. To tackle COVID-19 in developing Asia-Pacific countries, the Survey also calls for an estimated increase in health emergency spending by US$880 million per year through to 2030. Fiscal support will be crucial in enhancing health responders’ ability to monitor the spread of the pandemic and caring for infected people. ESCAP is also calling on Asia-Pacific countries to consider setting up a regional health emergency preparedness fund.

The pandemic is also an opportunity for us to rethink our economic growth path that has come at a heavy cost to people and planet. According to the latest ESCAP assessment on implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Asia and the Pacific is not on track to achieve any of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030, with regression on several environmental Goals.

This stands in stark contrast with the region’s impressive gains in material prosperity, which have been powered by intensive resource use. We are currently paying the price amid a public health emergency in a region with 97 of the 100 most air-polluted cities in the world and 5 of the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change. Economic policymaking is understandably focused on maximising growth to reduce poverty and create jobs. Yet, we need to question this when the methods of growth undermine its sustainability over the long term.

The 2020 Survey is proposing a transition towards a growth path that ensures we bequeath a healthy planet to future generations. It is calling for a shift in the paradigm of production and consumption, which is at the core of all economic activities.

To bring about this fundamental shift in the way we produce and consume, we need to adopt the motto of ‘no more business as usual’ for all stakeholders in planetary well-being, namely governments, businesses and consumers. Policymakers should not lose sight of a looming climate crisis, but rather design economic stimulus packages with social inclusion and environmental sustainability built into every decision.

The Survey identifies challenges and constraints to making this switch for each group of stakeholders. The good news is that it is possible to take on these challenges and align the goals of all stakeholders with the 2030 Agenda’s goal of sustainability.

In particular, the Survey urges governments in the region to embed sustainability in policymaking and implementation, transition out of fossil fuel dependency and support the greening of finance. The region continues to provide $240 billion worth of annual subsidies to fossil fuels while investments in renewables remain at $150 billion.

 

Businesses can integrate sustainability by factoring in environmental, social and governance aspects in investment analysis and decisions. Carbon pricing will be a key tool to reduce emissions and mitigate climate-related risks. The region is already a leader in adopting the emerging sustainable business paradigms of the shared economy and circular economy.

All of us as consumers must understand the importance of switching to sustainable lifestyles. This will begin with increasing awareness of the impact of consumer choices on people and planet. Governments will have to play a significant role in encouraging consumer choices through positive reinforcements, small suggestions and eco-labelling of products.

Integrating sustainability also requires international collaboration, given the interconnected world in which we live. Asia-Pacific governments need to coordinate their climate action, particularly the development of climate-related standards and policies. Having achieved so much, yet also at the risk of losing so much, the Asia-Pacific region stands at a pivotal moment in its development journey. The next phase of its economic transformation should be more sustainable, with cleaner production and less material-intensive lifestyles.

With headwinds to the region’s development journey strengthened by the COVID-19 pandemic, let us heed the United Nations Secretary General’s call to mobilize for a decade of action to build a sustainable and resilient future.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana*

* Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana is the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 8

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 8

First Vietnamese national contracts COVID-19 in Cambodia

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

 
 

Other News

.
US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

US President Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for over 450,000 protective suits Vietnam has donated to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.

PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic
PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for specific mechanisms and measures to remove the difficulties facing many sectors and parts of the society from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when he chaired a meeting in Hanoi on April 8.

Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel
Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on April 8 issued a statement expressing its deep concern over a China coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus
Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The comments come as President Trump continues his attacks on what he calls the "China-centric" WHO.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Boris Johnson continues to be treated for coronavirus - as a record 938 daily deaths are reported in the UK.

US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The decision clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee who faces Donald Trump.

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/04/2020 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The US Embassy in Hanoi said on April 8 that the Governments of the US and Vietnam have worked together to expedite the delivery of made-in-Vietnam personal protective equipment to the US.

National steering committee: Vietnam must remain vigilant in COVID-19 fight
National steering committee: Vietnam must remain vigilant in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The spread of COVID-19 may have slowed in Vietnam but the country must remain on alert since it is still too early to confirm that the pandemic has been contained,

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Head of the Military Medical Department Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien suggested holding a joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control between ASEAN countries’ military medicine forces

Vietnam calls for security in Mali
Vietnam calls for security in Mali
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Vietnam called for security to be ensured for the people of Mali during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on April 7.

ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers
ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Country Director of the ILO Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee has said that ILO Vietnam was ready to help the Vietnamese Government, employers and employees to find suitable jobs as the coronavirus takes its toll on the health and labour markets and the economy.

Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has symbolically handed over 550,000 made-in-Vietnam antibacterial masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to help their counterparts of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/04/2020 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Italy and Spain accuse northern European countries of not doing enough to help in economic crisis.

Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Major General Nguyen Van Tin, deputy head of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Political Information and Training, talked about the military’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 