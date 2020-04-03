Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/04/2020 11:40:09 (GMT +7)
British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens

 
 
04/04/2020    11:26 GMT+7

The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens hinh anh 1

British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: Twitter of the ambassador)

British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward advised all UK citizens in Vietnam to regularly update travelling recommendations by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

In its recommendations on March 23, the office advised UK citizens not to go abroad if unnecessary. If they reside in the UK and are travelling abroad, include Vietnam, they should return home when commercial flights remain available.

The British Embassy in Vietnam is also actively sharing information to UK tourists in Vietnam about available commercial flights. 

Ambassador Ward was present at Noi Bai International Airport on April 2 to learn about the situation. After learning that there remain available seats on flights to the UK, he wrote on his Twitter page that UK citizens should return home immediately when such flights are still operated.

He noted that such recommendations do not target UK citizens residing in Vietnam.

 

On March 31, Ambassador Ward and British Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Ian Gibbons shared several advices to British citizens living and working in Vietnam amid the pandemic.

Accordingly, they said British citizens should respect laws and cultural standards of Vietnam, and join hands to contribute to containing the global epidemic.

The diplomats that they are working with their staff in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to support UK citizens, as well as strengthen diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the UK./.VNA

