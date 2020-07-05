Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/07/2020 08:45:07 (GMT +7)
Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19

06/07/2020    07:42 GMT+7

Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19 hinh anh 1

The 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13) is postponed to mid-2021 due to COVID-19. (Photo: Khmer Times)

The statement was released on July 4 after the ASEM Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) via videoconference on July 2-3, which was chaired by Sok Siphana, senior advisor of the Cambodian government.

Siphana expressed his sincere appreciation for the support that all ASEM partners have extended to help Cambodia host the ASEM 13. He highlighted Cambodia’s efforts, both logistically and substantively, in ensuring the success of the summit.

 

Due to COVID-19, however, all ASEM SOM participants unanimously expressed their understanding of and support for Cambodia’s request to postpone the ASEM 13 to mid-2021, he said.

Founded in 1996, ASEM is comprised of 53 partners, encompassing 21 Asian countries, 30 European countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, and the European Commission.

Collectively, ASEM partners represent 65 percent of the global economy, 60 percent of the world's population, 55 percent of the world’s trade and 75 percent of the world’s tourism./.VNA

 
 

Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) during an online meeting in Bern on July 2, the first of the committee since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Switzerland on February 25.

Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, 

Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

The amended and supplemented Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the revised Law on Public Employees took effect from July 1, with the lifetime employment policy for State employees eliminated.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has highlighted the two countries’ cooperation, as the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (July 12) is just around the corner.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

Three horses to pull nation's economic growth: PM Phuc
Three horses to pull nation's economic growth: PM Phuc
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam will deploy any measure to boost its investment, export and consumption sectors to achieve growth as high as possible, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Thursday, 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security
Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung attended the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security on July 2, during which he said that intensifying international solidarity and multilateralism is a solution to current challenges.

Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1
Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam has well performed tasks in the capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), 

Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities
Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

Given the complicated political-security and socio-economic situation in the world and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has made a lot of contributions as a non-permanent member of the United National Security Council (UNSC), 

Major legal policies come into effect this month
Major legal policies come into effect this month
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

People with an income of at least VNĐ11 million (US$476) per month will have to pay personal income tax as of Wednesday (July 1), increasing from the previous level of VNĐ9 million ($389).

Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

Following the phone talks with partners to continue implementing activities for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term

Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The Russian embassy in Vietnam opened its door on Wednesday from 8am to 8pm to welcome Russian nationals coming to vote on proposed amendments to the Consitution, the same day with voting day in Russia.

PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.

ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation (ACSOC) was held in the form of video conference on July 1.

Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum
Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

As Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam attaches great importance and gives top priority to defence-security cooperation channels in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), 

Public services on national portal reach 725
Public services on national portal reach 725
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

Six more public services are now available on the National Public Service Portal, raising the total number to 725.

Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge
Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

War veterans from Vietnam and the US get together on Ham Rong Bridge, northern Thanh Hoa province in celebration of the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Conference for regional, international defence officials held in Hanoi
Conference for regional, international defence officials held in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence held a video conference of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

