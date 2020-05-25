Cambodia will go ahead with plans to host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM 13) from November 16-17, said Luy David, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Head of the ASEM 13 National Secretariat.

Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled. (Photo: khmertimeskh)

The National Committee for Organising ASEM 13 and the Committee’s Secretariat is continuing with the summit’s preparations as already set and approved by leaders of Asia-Europe nations, Luy said.

The invitation letters signed by the head of the Cambodian government have been sent to all parties and some leaders have already confirmed their attendance, he noted.

The official believed that COVID-19 is still a risk that can affect the planning of the summit, so close attention is being paid to developments of the pandemic in Cambodia and the world.

According to Luy, Cambodia has done a lot to prepare for the summit, for example, the construction of the venue is almost completed while logistics for the heads of state and government of the 53 countries and partners have already been prepared.

Last week, Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn chaired the fourth meeting of the National Committee for the Preparation of the 13th ASEM Summit.

The ministry’s spokesperson Koy Kuong confirmed on May 24 that the date fixed for ASEM 13 remains unchanged./.VNA