Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled

 
 
26/05/2020    11:19 GMT+7

Cambodia will go ahead with plans to host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM 13) from November 16-17, said Luy David, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Head of the ASEM 13 National Secretariat.

Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled hinh anh 1

Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled. (Photo: khmertimeskh)

The National Committee for Organising ASEM 13 and the Committee’s Secretariat is continuing with the summit’s preparations as already set and approved by leaders of Asia-Europe nations, Luy said.

The invitation letters signed by the head of the Cambodian government have been sent to all parties and some leaders have already confirmed their attendance, he noted.

The official believed that COVID-19 is still a risk that can affect the planning of the summit, so close attention is being paid to developments of the pandemic in Cambodia and the world.

 

According to Luy, Cambodia has done a lot to prepare for the summit, for example, the construction of the venue is almost completed while logistics for the heads of state and government of the 53 countries and partners have already been prepared.

Last week, Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn chaired the fourth meeting of the National Committee for the Preparation of the 13th ASEM Summit.

The ministry’s spokesperson Koy Kuong confirmed on May 24 that the date fixed for ASEM 13 remains unchanged./.VNA

 
 

.
Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan talks about the 2019 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) which were released last week.

NA deputies discuss Law on Residency
NA deputies discuss Law on Residency
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Members of the National Assembly on Saturday had an online discussion on the piloting of the urban administration model in Da Nang, and a report on the revised law on residence.

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'conspiracies'
Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'conspiracies'
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The country's top diplomat hits out at Washington - raising tensions between the two world powers.

Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

The country is gripped by the spectacle of a serving leader being tried for the first time.

National Assembly discuss measures to prevent building violations
National Assembly discuss measures to prevent building violations
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies called for more stringent measures against the developers of projects and buildings which had violated regulations during discussions on the draft amended construction law on Saturday.

Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador
Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador
POLITICSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam supports the building of a safe, friendly, open and stable cyberspace, meeting legitimate needs and interests of countries and people, and contributing to maintaining international peace and security, 

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
POLITICSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review
NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review
POLITICSicon  23/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies aired their grievances about the Government's failure to submit draft laws for parliamentary review in line with the agenda, during a discussion held on Friday to look at legislative building for 2020-21. 

PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
POLITICSicon  23/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked authorities in the central and Central Highlands regions to take action to deal with the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) mulled over a draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts in Hanoi on May 21, the second working day of its ongoing ninth session.

Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, on May 21 chaired the first online informal meeting between ambassadors of the 10 non-permanent member countries

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  22/05/2020 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam called on all involved parties in Somalia to promote dialogues and create conditions for people and political parties to participate in direct one-person one-vote elections, a Vietnamese diplomat told a UNSC teleconference yesterday.

Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela
Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam opposes any threat of force or use of force against the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty of all states and interference in their internal affairs, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN told a UNSC teleconference on May 20.

Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of National Defence and former Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a case of violations of naval land management regulations.

PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government of Vietnam is asking the National Assembly to approve a revised down GDP growth, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world’s economy. 

Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Foreign media have highlighted the morality and intelligence of Vietnamese late leader Ho Chi Minh as well as his invaluable ideas, on the occasion of his 130th birthday on May 19.

Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The draft Vietnam border guard law and the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract will be among those to be scrutinised on the second day of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 21.

