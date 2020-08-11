Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee suspended from work

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Decision 1223/QD-TTg said the suspension is made to serve the investigation into Chung’s involvement in some legal cases.

The duration of the suspension is 90 days, effective from the date of the issuance of the decision.

The same day, the Politburo decided to suspend Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee and Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Duc Chung from attending activities of the municipal Party Committee and its standing board.

Chung, who is a member of the Party Central Committee, has also been suspended from his position as Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.

The decision is made to serve the investigation of the official’s involvement in a number of legal cases.

Suspension of Hanoi Chairman linked with three legal cases

According to the Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Major General To An Xo, the first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at the Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co Ltd, the Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi, and some related agencies.

The second case regards the violation of regulations on the use and management of State assets causing waste and losses in Hanoi.

The third one deals with the appropriation of state secret documents. The investigation police agency has launched legal proceedings against three defendants in the case, who are Nguyen Anh Ngoc, working at the secretariat at the Hanoi People’s Committee; Nguyen Hoang Trung, a driver for the Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee; and Pham Quang Dung, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security. VNA/VNN