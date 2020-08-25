Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

At the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52) (Photo: VNA)

The minister highlighted that 2020 is a very special year when the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and epidemic preventive have greatly affected economic development, requiring the addition of new priorities to the working agenda of the Chair of ASEAN.

As Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam has proactively coordinated with other ASEAN members and the ASEAN Secretariat to map out many new contents for high-level conferences and cooperation mechanisms between ASEAN and ASEAN 3 partners – Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, as well as other partners, so as to ensure the goals and requirements in fighting the pandemic while facilitating economic development of the bloc.

The goal in 2020 is to combine long-term goals, including the ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025, with the 13 important initiatives proposed by Vietnam and already approved within ASEAN cooperative framework.

The minister stressed that it is necessary to realize short-term goals to help address immediate difficulties of the ASEAN economy.

According to him, among the 13 initiatives proposed by Vietnam, two have been completed by the time the AEM-52 was held, which are the building of an ASEAN digital integration index, and connectivity of ASEAN innovation centres.

Other initiatives and priorities are being discussed and implemented in line with goals set for 2020, Anh said.

He added that Vietnam is also actively working with other ASEAN members and partners to step up the settlement of remaining issues in negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is one of priorities on economic cooperation during Vietnam’s Year of ASEAN Chairmanship.

Minister Anh stated that the completion of economic initiatives and priorities will contribute to strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength and enhancing the role of the ASEAN Economic Community, while helping ASEAN proactively respond to non-conventional challenges in the future./. VNA