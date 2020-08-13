Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing

13/08/2020    09:07 GMT+7

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and top leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Republic of Nicaragua and political parties sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, 

people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his passing.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Le Kha Phieu in Can Tho in 1998 

In its message of condolences sent to the CPV Central Committee, the WPK Central Committee said the late leader was a veteran revolutionist and an eminent political activist who dedicated his whole life to the cause of national development and reunification as well as the socialism building cause of Vietnam.

In a message sent to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, President Moon Jae-in, on behalf of the RoK’s government and people, extended condolences to the Vietnamese people and family of comrade Le Kha Phieu.

He said the former Party General Secretary made important contributions to the development of Vietnam as well as the RoK – Vietnam relationship.

 

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Sandinista National Liberation Front Sandino, President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo also sent a letter of condolences to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Central Committee of the Marxist Communist Party of India; Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Jesús Faria; First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Rander Pena; Communications Secretary of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front of El Salvador Sigfrido Reyes; Vice President and International Relations Secretary of the Communist Party of Brazil Walter Sorrentino; Secretary General of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement Miguel Mejia; Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay Juan Castillo; First Secretary of the Communist Party of Bolivia Ignacio Mendoza, and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Argentina also sent messages of condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

President of the Communist Party of Chile Guillermo Teillier also cabled a message of condolences to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong./.VNA

