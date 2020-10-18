Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a congratulatory message to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the victory of the New Zealand Labour Party and the PM herself in the general election held on the same day.

Phuc praised the success of the Labour Party and Ardern in promoting socio-economic development and responding to crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic in the last tenure.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and PM Jacinda Ardern

He expressed his belief that the New Zealand Government under the leadership of PM Ardern will continue to reap further achievements.

PM Phuc also affirmed that Vietnam will continue to work closely with the New Zealand Government and PM Ardern to develop the bilateral strategic partnership in the coming time.

VOV