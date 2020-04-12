Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/04/2020 17:12:06 (GMT +7)
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'

 
 
12/04/2020    17:10 GMT+7

Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus.

In a statement released by No 10, the prime minister, 55, thanked medics at St Thomas' Hospital in London, where he continues to recover after spending three nights in intensive care.

It comes as UK deaths from the virus are expected to pass 10,000 on Sunday.

On Saturday, the UK recorded 917 new coronavirus deaths, taking total hospital deaths to 9,875.

Ministers are continuing to urge people to stay at home over the Easter weekend to curb the spread of the virus, despite warm and sunny weather across parts of the UK.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust - Britain's biggest charitable funder of scientific research - said the UK was likely to be "one of the worst, if not the worst affected country in Europe".

Sir Jeremy, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), also told BBC' One's Andrew Marr programme that a second or third wave of the virus "was probably inevitable" and treatment and a vaccine was "our only true exit strategy".

He said a vaccine could be available by Autumn but it would take longer to ramp up manufacturing to the scale required to vaccinate many millions of people.

"I would hope we would get [that] done in 12 months but that is in itself an unprecedented ambition," he said.

In his first public statement since being moved out of intensive care on Thursday, Mr Johnson paid tribute to the medics treating him, saying: "I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life."

Speaking as she led the government's daily coronavirus briefing on Saturday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the PM needed "time and space to rest, recuperate and recover".

BBC political correspondent Ben Wright said that "No 10 does not want to speculate about when the PM might leave hospital or be back at his desk, but a return to work does not look imminent."

"The prime minister is expected to rest and recover in the coming weeks and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will continue to deputise - and will be in charge when ministers carry out a review of the lockdown measures."

Meanwhile, a message posted from the prime minister's Twitter account wished the country a happy Easter, as worshippers mark the festival from home.

"This year across the country churches will remain closed and families will spend the day apart," the message said.

"But by staying home, remember, you are protecting the NHS and saving lives".

It comes as 917 hospital deaths were recorded in the 24 hours up to 17:00 BST on Friday - the second day in a row that the figure has been over 900.

The number of new deaths announced on Saturday was slightly down on the previous day's 980 deaths.

The growth of in the total number of new deaths has stalled in recent days, said Robert Cuffe, BBC News' Head of Statistics - but it is too early to tell whether that number has stopped growing.

"There have been reporting lags at weekends and it is possible that a Bank Holiday weekend will include deaths that go unreported until next week," he said.

 

Spikes or dips may in part reflect bottlenecks in the reporting system, rather than real changes in the trend and these figures do not include those who have died in care homes or the community.

Meanwhile, a cross-party group of MPs and peers has demanded Parliament is urgently recalled in a virtual form - using video links and digital voting - so the government can be held accountable during the crisis.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has requested urgent talks with Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to discuss Parliament resuming on 21 April so ministers can be questioned directly.

He said the Labour Party supported "many of the measures" implemented by the government but set out a list of questions that "need to be answered".

They include clarity over an exit strategy from the current lockdown, answers over the "ramping up of testing", and the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line NHS staff.

A spokeswoman for Mr Rees-Mogg said Parliament would return on 21 April and technological solutions were being prepared for the government, Speaker and other parties to consider.

There've been so many grim milestones in this coronavirus outbreak but passing a death toll of 10,000 may prove one of the most shocking.

There are positive signs that the rate of infection is slowing, driven down by social distancing.

But the numbers dying every day may increase still further because some people who caught the virus three or four weeks ago may not survive intensive care now.

The scientists advising the government have long warned of this lag between measures to keep the public at home and a reduction in the daily death toll.

The expectation is that on current trends there will be a peak, perhaps in a week or two, though no-one can predict how long it'll take after that for the losses to fall to low levels.

It all depends on the public's response and so far officials say it's been overwhelmingly supportive.

Speaking at the daily briefing on Saturday, Ms Patel said she was "sorry if people feel there have been failings" in providing protective kit for medics treating coronavirus patients.

Her comments came after some NHS workers said they still did not have the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to treat coronavirus patients.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had said earlier that 19 NHS workers had died with coronavirus since the outbreak began.

In other developments:

  • Some key medicines used in intensive care are "in relatively short supply", the BBC understands.
  • The UK will send £200m in aid to help developing nations battle coronavirusand to help stop a "second wave" of infections hitting the UK.
  • The US now has now overtaken Italy to have the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world. The latest data, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, shows more than 20,000 people in the US have now died.
  • There is "emerging evidence" to suggest coronavirus is having a disproportionate impact on people who are black, Asian and minority ethnic.

Other News

.
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  8 giờ trước 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  16 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Việt Nam still has a whole battle ahead as no specific cure or vaccines for COVID-19 are available at the moment, and the Government needs the support of the people to fight the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
POLITICSicon  11/04/2020 

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Government has decided to suspend the validity of short-term visa for foreigners, irrespective of countries and territories, starting from 00:00 am on April 13.

Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 10 to discuss solutions for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnam’s submissions of diplomatic notes protesting China’s illegal claims over East Sea is a normal action to express the country’s standpoint and protect its legitimate rights and interests.

UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, which he said threatens efforts to maintain peace and international security.

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked on the phone with his Australian counterpart Scot Morrison on April 9, during which the two government leaders discussed bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has reiterated his order to seriously practise physical distancing and wear masks in public places in line with the Decree No.16, adding that those failing to follow rules will be strictly punished.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said over the past time, the Foreign Ministry has worked with Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and domestic and foreign agencies to help nearly 1,500 Vietnamese citizens return home safely.

ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) held its 25th meeting in the form of a video conference on April 9 under the chair of the council’s chairman - Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The ASEAN Special Summit and the ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response will be held online on April 14.

Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnam, as ASEAN 2020 Chair, has been proactively promoted joint efforts of the 10-member group in the fight against COVID-19 with the spirit of "cohesive and responsive", said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The unprecedented public health emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its multi-faceted impact on people’s lives around the world is taking a heavy toll on Asia and the Pacific.

US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

US President Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for over 450,000 protective suits Vietnam has donated to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.

