21/07/2020 15:23:33 (GMT +7)
Coronavirus: EU leaders reach recovery deal after marathon summit

21/07/2020    15:17 GMT+7

After four days of fractious talks, leaders approve €750bn ($859bn) in aid to hard-hit member states.

EU leaders have struck a deal on a huge post-coronavirus recovery package following a fourth night of talks.

It involves €750bn (£677bn; $859bn) in grants and loans to counter the impact of the pandemic in the 27-member bloc.

The talks saw a split between nations hardest hit by the virus and "frugal" members who were concerned about costs.

It is the biggest joint borrowing ever agreed by the EU. Summit chairman Charles Michel said it was a "pivotal moment" for Europe.

The deal centres on a €390bn programme of grants to member states hardest hit by the pandemic. Italy and Spain are expected to be the main recipients. 

A further €360bn in low-interest loans will be available to members of the bloc.

The summit, which began in Brussels on Friday morning, saw more than 90 hours of talks and became the EU's longest since a 2000 meeting in the French city of Nice, which lasted for five days.

The package will now face more technical negotiations by member states, and need ratification by the European Parliament.

How did we get here?

Mr Michel, the president of the European Council, tweeted "Deal" shortly after the 27 leaders reached the agreement at about 05:15 (03:15 GMT) on Tuesday.

The agreement followed a long weekend of talks between EU countries, during which tempers were often frayed.

Member states were largely split between those hit hardest by the outbreak and keen to revive their economies, and those more concerned about the costs of the recovery plan.

The self-proclaimed frugal four - Sweden, Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands - along with Finland, had opposed allowing €500bn to be offered in the form of grants to countries hardest-hit by Covid-19.

 

The group originally set €375bn as the limit, in addition to wanting conditions such as the right to block requests.

Other members, such as Spain and Italy, did not want to go below €400bn.

At one point French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly banged his fists on the table, as he told the "frugal four" he thought they were putting the European project in danger.

The €390bn figure was suggested as a compromise, and "frugal" nations were reportedly won over by the promise of rebates on their contributions to the EU budget.

Another issue in the negotiations was how disbursements would be linked to governments respecting the rule of law. Hungary and Poland both threatened to veto the package if it adopted a policy of withholding funds from nations who do not meet certain democratic principles.

The European Commission will borrow the €750bn on international markets and distribute the aid. There will also be a means by which member states can reject a spending plan.

The deal was reached alongside agreement on the bloc's next seven-year budget, worth about €1.1tn.

How have European leaders reacted?

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was a "historic day for Europe".

"Never before did the EU invest in the future like this," Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès tweeted.

Mr Michel said: "We showed collective responsibility and solidarity and we show also our belief in our common future."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted. "Today we've taken a historic step, we all can be proud of. But other important steps remain. First and most important: to gain the support of the European Parliament. Nobody should take our European Union for granted."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who led the "frugal group", welcomed the agreement, but acknowledged the fractious nature of the talks. "We are all professionals, we can take a few punches," he told reporters. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
A patriotic intellectual in profile
A patriotic intellectual in profile
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,

Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – 

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
POLITICSicon  20/07/2020 

Fans have questioned whether the rapper's last-minute bid for the presidency is genuine.

VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

The foreign ministry has urged overseas Vietnamese wishing to go home to be cautious and only rely on official channels to get tickets for repatriation flights.

Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
POLITICSicon  19/07/2020 

As global cases rise by record numbers, EU leaders struggle to reach a deal on a recovery package.

Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, 

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Senior officials of ASEAN countries and India agreed to enhance the two sides’ cooperation in various fields at their 22nd annual meeting held online on July 16.

EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Hopes of reaching an agreement are not high, but some countries say they need urgent funding.

Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 

Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

In forty-five years of diplomatic relations, economic ties between Mexico and Vietnam have grown significantly.

Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.

VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and three ministers working for him have resigned from the cabinet, paving the way for the reshuffle of the government's economic ministerial team.

Latest news

