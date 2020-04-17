Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/04/2020
Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak

 
 
17/04/2020

The French president adds his voice to growing concern about China's transparency over the outbreak.

French President Emmanuel Macron has questioned China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying things "happened that we don't know about".

Mr Macron told the Financial Times it was "naive" to suggest that China had dealt better with the crisis.

It follows a row sparked by an article on the Chinese embassy's website that said Western countries had left the elderly to die in care homes.

The foreign ministry summoned China's ambassador to "express disapproval".

China dismissed the row as a "misunderstanding". Government spokesman Zhao Lijian said China had never made any negative comments about how France was coping with the epidemic "and has no intention of making any".

France has seen 141,000 cases of Covid-19 and nearly 18,000 deaths. China has recorded 4,632 deaths - including an extra 1,290 deaths announced on Friday in the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic started and where a strict lockdown has only recently been lifted.

Local officials said early reporting there had been delayed and inaccurate.

Countries including the US, the UK and France have questioned China's transparency over the outbreak.

What did Macron say?

Asked if China's authoritarian response to bring the outbreak under control had exposed the weakness of Western democracies, Mr Macron told the FT that there was no comparison between open societies and those where truth was suppressed.

"Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let's not be so naive as to say it's been much better at handling this," he said.

"We don't know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about."

He said that abandoning freedoms to fight the pandemic would threaten Western democracies.

 

"We can't accept that. You can't abandon your fundamental DNA on the grounds that there is a health crisis."

What other response has there been?

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told a news conference on Thursday that "hard questions" would have be asked about how the outbreak started "and how it couldn't have been stopped earlier".

He said there would have to be a "deep dive" into how the virus was able to spread from China and said it could not be "business as usual" after the crisis.

US President Donald Trump has also taken a hard line against China.

On Wednesday, asked why the US accounted for such a high proportion of the global death toll of more than 137,000, he accused other countries of lying about their mortality rates

"Does anybody really believe the numbers of some of these countries?" he said, naming China.

He said the US was looking into unverified reports that the coronavirus may have emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan rather than in a market in the city.

"I will tell you more and more we're hearing the story and we'll see," Mr Trump said at his daily briefing.

Fox News, attributing unnamed sources, has suggested that the coronavirus accidentally leaked from a Wuhan facility because of lax safety protocols.

US media have previously reported that the US embassy in Beijing had raised concerns about safety at two laboratories in Wuhan in recent years.

However, there is no evidence of any kind that the Sars-CoV-2 virus (which causes Covid-19) was released accidentally from a lab.

The scientific consensus is that the virus originated in animals, most likely bats. BBC

 
 

Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government on April 16 presented 200,000 antibacterial cloth face masks to the US government and people to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on April 16 to look into bilateral and regional cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic’s complex developments.

HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The 10th HCM City Party Committee convened its 40th meeting on April 16 using teleconferencing.

China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Ambassador Deng Xijun, head of the Chinese mission to ASEAN, affirmed his country’s strong support for Vietnam’s chairmanship of the bloc in 2020 during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on April 15 reiterated Vietnam’s viewpoints on condemning all use of chemical weapons.

Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Social distancing measures need to be lifted in a gradual and prudent manner that suits each locality’s situation so as to achieve the dual target of effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development.

South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

President Moon Jae-in's party won a decisive victory in an election held under tight virus controls.

Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

"We'll be the comeback kids," the president says, predicting some states will reopen this month.

Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has played an active role in leading joint efforts between regional countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hoang Thi Ha from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the two countries’ relations during phone talks on April 15.

Coronavirus: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
Coronavirus: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Bill Gates, a major donor to the global health agency, is among critics of Donald Trump's funding cut.

Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said on April 15 that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Chinese expert lauds Vietnam’s role in organising ASEAN, ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19
Chinese expert lauds Vietnam’s role in organising ASEAN, ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, has played a significant role in initiating, organising and accelerating the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 on April 14,

Cooperation between ASEAN and East Asian nations is key to COVID-19 combat
Cooperation between ASEAN and East Asian nations is key to COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asian countries is the key to containing and putting an end to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the press on April 14. ​

ASEAN+3 countries cooperate in battle against COVID-19
ASEAN+3 countries cooperate in battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Leaders attending the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 response, chaired by Vietnam on Tuesday, shared experience and discussed concrete measures to stamp out the pandemic.

Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

The World Health Organization "failed in its basic duty" over coronavirus, Donald Trump says.

Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia
Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has appreciated the positive results of a peace agreement in Colombia and believed that this will contribute to ensuring security and safety for people in the country.

Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19
Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc granted an interview on the outcomes of the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

ASEAN chief hails Vietnam’s leadership in regional response to COVID-19
ASEAN chief hails Vietnam’s leadership in regional response to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam has demonstrated its strong leadership in spearheading a collective regional response to COVID-19, said Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

. Latest news

