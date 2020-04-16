Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:35:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: President Trump defends tweets against US states' lockdowns

 
 
19/04/2020    14:20 GMT+7

He says some measures are "too tough", but health experts warn lifting them will increase infection.

Trump says some states are too tough with restrictions

President Donald Trump has defended tweets in which he appeared to endorse protests against stringent lockdown measures in several US states.

At his Friday briefing, he said some measures imposed by Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia had been "too tough".

Earlier, he wrote in a series of tweets: "LIBERATE MINNESOTA", "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" and then "LIBERATE VIRGINIA".

The curbs, which include stay-at-home orders, are needed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But protesters say they are hurting citizens by limiting movement unreasonably and stifling economic activity. 

The three states the Republican president referred to in Friday's tweets are all led by Democratic governors. Mr Trump may be seeking to encourage his political base to protest against Democrats, the BBC's Anthony Zurcher says.

Demonstrations calling on authorities to end the shutdown have occurred in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia and Kentucky.

But Mr Trump did not mention Ohio and Utah, which both have Republican governors.

His comments came shortly after the US saw its highest daily death toll from coronavirus, recording 4,591 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday.

That rise could be because Johns Hopkins University, which records the data, began to include deaths with a Covid-19 probable cause.

The US has the highest number of cases and deaths worldwide, with nearly 700,000 confirmed infections and more than 36,000 deaths.

More demonstrations against the lockdown measures are planned, including in Wisconsin, Oregon, Maryland, Idaho and Texas.

The protests have varied in size, ranging from a few dozen people in Virginia to thousands in Michigan.

Cuomo says that states need better resources from the government to reopen

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded to the president's tweets, saying he called the White House to ask "what they think we could have done differently" but did not hear back.

"The president unveiled a three step plan that mirrors exactly what we're trying to do," Mr Walz told reporters.

What does federal guidance say?

The president's apparent support for the protests comes a day after his administration unveiled new guidance for re-opening state economies.

That guidance recommends three phases of slowly re-opening businesses and social life, with each phase lasting a minimum of 14 days.

It includes some recommendations across all three phases including good personal hygiene and employers developing policies to ensure social distancing, testing and contact tracing.

Dr Anthony Fauci, from the White House coronavirus taskforce, cautioned that even as restrictions were eased "it's not game over".

He warned that the virus might rebound, and there could be setbacks along the way.

Upping the pressure - and political risk

On Friday morning Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets calling for the "liberation" of three states with Democratic governors, as though they were enemy-controlled territory.

The message seems apparent.

 

The governor of one, Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, recently was the target of a mass protest at the state capital against her sweeping lockdown orders. A mixed crowd of conservatives, white nationalists and anti-government militias waved Confederate and pro-Trump flags, and signs accusing Whitmer of dictatorial overreach.

Another of the states, Virginia, had its own capital protests earlier in the year from gun-rights activists.

The president's social media fusillade suggests his goal is to reward - or encourage - such shows of force from his political base, as opinion polls indicate Trump's approval rating is sagging after a boost during the early weeks of the outbreak.

Trump followed those incendiary tweets by criticising New York's Andrew Cuomo, another Democrat, for mishandling the pandemic and spending too much time "complaining".

Just a day after Trump reportedly told governors in a conference call they would "call the shots" on when to begin easing restrictions, it appears the president wants to up the pressure - and the political risk - for Democrats by other means at his disposal.

Trump has benefitted in the past from a finely tuned sense of the sentiments - and resentments - of his supporters. Friday morning could be an indication that he's positioning himself to again stand in their midst.

Why are people protesting?

Protesters say stringent restrictions on movement and businesses are an overreaction to the outbreak.

Organisers of the Liberate Minnesota protest wrote on Facebook: "It is not the governor's place to restrict free movement of Minnesota citizens!"

"President Trump has been very clear that we must get America back to work very quickly or the 'cure' to this terrible disease may be the worse option!"

Coronavirus: Michigan residents protest governor's stay-at-home orders

The group added that the state's economy would be "dealt a death blow" if restrictions continued.

The event now has over 600 attendees marked on Facebook and some 2,800 more users interested in the event.

Earlier this week, in Michigan, thousands of protesting workers blocked roads, demanding the state reopen after Governor Whitmer extended stay-at-home restrictions.

The governor is also facing federal lawsuits against her orders shuttering non-essential businesses and limiting travel.

However, public health experts, and some state governors including Republican governors, have stressed the importance of social distancing.

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was establishing a "strike force" to "safely and strategically" re-open America's second largest state.

The group of medical, public and private sector leaders will look into what services and activities may resume under existing guidelines.

The governor will offer a re-opening plan based on the findings on 27 April.

In addition, Mr Abbott said retail outlets that are able to deliver goods to customer's cars, homes or other locations with minimal contact may begin operating on 24 April.

In Florida, the mayor of Jacksonville said he would re-open beaches with limited hours starting on Friday.

Mayor Lenny Curry said residents must still practice social distancing but could use beaches for exercise and recreation.

Parks in the city will also be opened, though gatherings of more than 50 are banned.

In other developments:

  • China's city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated last year, on Friday raised its official Covid-19 death toll by 50%, adding 1,290 fatalities

  • In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting coronavirus
  • After a lockdown lasting 45 days, Chile's
    President Sebastián Piñera, announced the country would begin a gradual return to full economic activity

  • Brazil has recorded its highest daily death toll from Covid-19, with 217 fatalities taking its total above 2,100, the highest in South America

  • BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

"The pandemic is of course challenging Vietnam’s ambitious plans for its ASEAN Chairmanship. However, from what I see, Vietnam has turned the challenge into opportunity," wrote Norway's Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen.

Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam
Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has called on US firms to continue to accompany the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against COVID-19 and bolster socioeconomic development.

HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

HCM City will continue to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 while also prioritising socio-economic development in the second quarter of the year, the secretary of the city Party Committee told a meeting on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: The daunting reality of getting US back to normal
Coronavirus: The daunting reality of getting US back to normal
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Trump says "we'll be the comeback kids" but experts warn US still isn't ready to test and track cases.

Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The United Nations Secretariat on April 15 announced Vietnam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month (Report No. S/2020/258).

Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Guidelines for "Opening up America Again" outline three stages for US states to ease their lockdowns.

White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The president's eldest daughter travelled to New Jersey, a virus hotspot, with her family last week.

Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh proposed four main measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing the Ministerial Video-Conference of the Alliance for Multilateralism on COVID-19 on April 16.

Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The French president adds his voice to growing concern about China's transparency over the outbreak.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government on April 16 presented 200,000 antibacterial cloth face masks to the US government and people to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on April 16 to look into bilateral and regional cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic’s complex developments.

HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

The 10th HCM City Party Committee convened its 40th meeting on April 16 using teleconferencing.

China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Ambassador Deng Xijun, head of the Chinese mission to ASEAN, affirmed his country’s strong support for Vietnam’s chairmanship of the bloc in 2020 during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on April 15 reiterated Vietnam’s viewpoints on condemning all use of chemical weapons.

Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Social distancing measures need to be lifted in a gradual and prudent manner that suits each locality’s situation so as to achieve the dual target of effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development.

South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

President Moon Jae-in's party won a decisive victory in an election held under tight virus controls.

Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

"We'll be the comeback kids," the president says, predicting some states will reopen this month.

Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has played an active role in leading joint efforts between regional countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hoang Thi Ha from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the two countries’ relations during phone talks on April 15.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 