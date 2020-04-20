Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:35:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace

 
 
20/04/2020    02:20 GMT+7

Up to 40 members of President Ashraf Ghani's staff have tested positive for the virus, reports say.

Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace

There is no suggestion that Mr Ghani has been infected

Image copyrightReuters

Dozens of members of staff working at Afghanistan's presidential palace have tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports.

Twenty cases were initially reported, but on Sunday the New York Times said the number had risen to 40.

The Afghan government has not commented and there is no suggestion that President Ashraf Ghani himself has been infected.

Mr Ghani, 70, reportedly lost part of his stomach to cancer in the 1990s.

"Twenty-odd people are infected with COVID-19 in the presidential palace. However, it is [being] kept under wraps to ensure no panic is caused," one government official told AFP on Saturday. 

 

A Twitter post published by the presidential palace on Thursday showed Mr Ghani chairing a cabinet meeting via video link, but the account has since shared photos of the president meeting Iranian officials in person - albeit at a distance.

Afghan government figures from Saturday showed 933 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Afghanistan as a whole, with 33 deaths.

While the numbers appear low, the country has limited access to testing and the health system has suffered under decades of conflict.

There are also fears that the virus could have spread after more than 150,000 Afghans returned from virus-stricken Iran during March, while tens of thousands of others returned from Pakistan. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire
Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has voiced concern over recent tensions and the humanitarian situation in Yemen and support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire in conflict areas.

Coronavirus: Is pandemic being used for power grab in Europe?
Coronavirus: Is pandemic being used for power grab in Europe?
POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

Some of Europe's leaders stand accused of taking advantage of a health crisis.

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM
Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.

Coronavirus: President Trump defends tweets against US states' lockdowns
Coronavirus: President Trump defends tweets against US states' lockdowns
POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

He says some measures are "too tough", but health experts warn lifting them will increase infection.

Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

"The pandemic is of course challenging Vietnam’s ambitious plans for its ASEAN Chairmanship. However, from what I see, Vietnam has turned the challenge into opportunity," wrote Norway's Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen.

Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam
Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has called on US firms to continue to accompany the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against COVID-19 and bolster socioeconomic development.

HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

HCM City will continue to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 while also prioritising socio-economic development in the second quarter of the year, the secretary of the city Party Committee told a meeting on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: The daunting reality of getting US back to normal
Coronavirus: The daunting reality of getting US back to normal
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Trump says "we'll be the comeback kids" but experts warn US still isn't ready to test and track cases.

Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The United Nations Secretariat on April 15 announced Vietnam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month (Report No. S/2020/258).

Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Guidelines for "Opening up America Again" outline three stages for US states to ease their lockdowns.

White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The president's eldest daughter travelled to New Jersey, a virus hotspot, with her family last week.

Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh proposed four main measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing the Ministerial Video-Conference of the Alliance for Multilateralism on COVID-19 on April 16.

Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The French president adds his voice to growing concern about China's transparency over the outbreak.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government on April 16 presented 200,000 antibacterial cloth face masks to the US government and people to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on April 16 to look into bilateral and regional cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic’s complex developments.

HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

The 10th HCM City Party Committee convened its 40th meeting on April 16 using teleconferencing.

China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Ambassador Deng Xijun, head of the Chinese mission to ASEAN, affirmed his country’s strong support for Vietnam’s chairmanship of the bloc in 2020 during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on April 15 reiterated Vietnam’s viewpoints on condemning all use of chemical weapons.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 