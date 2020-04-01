Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 18:45:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Trump predicts ‘a lot of death’ as cases pass 300,000

 
 
05/04/2020    17:33 GMT+7

The US president predicts "a lot of death" but suggests easing social-distancing rules for Easter.

US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to prepare for the "toughest week" of the coronavirus pandemic yet, predicting a surge in deaths.

At his daily briefing, Mr Trump said "there will be death" in a grim assessment of the days ahead.

He sought to reassure the worst-hit states, promising medical supplies and military personnel to combat the virus.

But in contrast to his warning, Mr Trump suggested easing social-distancing guidelines for Easter.

"We have to open our country again," Mr Trump told a news conference at the White House on Saturday. "We don't want to be doing this for months and months and months."

Mr Trump's calls to relax restrictions came on the day confirmed coronavirus infections in the US surpassed 300,000, the highest number in the world.

As of Saturday, there were almost 8,500 deaths from Covid-19 in the US, with most in New York state.

New York state recorded 630 more deaths, another daily record that takes its toll to 3,565. The state now has almost as many cases - more than 113,000 - as the whole of Italy, one of the countries worst-hit by coronavirus.

What did President Trump say?

President Trump gave a candid assessment of what lies ahead for the US in the coming weeks.

"This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this wasn't done," Mr Trump said.

To support states, Mr Trump said his administration would be deploying a "tremendous amount of military, thousands of soldiers, medical workers, professionals".

The military personnel will "soon" be advised of their assignments, he said, adding that "1,000 military personnel" were being deployed to New York City.

Mr Trump also addressed his use of the Defence Production Act, a Korean-War-era law that gives him powers to control the production and supply of US-made medical products.

He said he was "very disappointed" with 3M, a US company that makes face masks, saying it "should be taking care of our country" instead of selling to others.

But he rejected accusations that the US had committed an act of "modern piracy" by redirecting 200,000 Germany-bound masks for its own use.

On the question of easing social-distancing restrictions, Mr Trump reiterated a familiar theme.

"The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself," Mr Trump said, expressing hope that rules could be relaxed over Easter.

 

Trump's lockdown frustration grows

Analysis by Peter Bowes, BBC North America correspondent

By returning to the theme that "the cure cannot be worse than the problem", President Trump again revealed his frustration that America is still at a standstill.

Mr Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to get people out of their homes and back to work.

While opining that the virus had to be vanquished quickly, Mr Trump restated his view that more people could die because of measures being taken to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, than the disease itself.

He warned that some hard decisions had to be made. "We cannot let this continue," he added, referring to nation's stagnation. "We're not going to destroy our country."

What's happening in the rest of the world?

  • The UK saw a record number of deaths in a day on Saturday - 708 - but the number of confirmed new coronavirus cases fell. The total number of people who have died in hospitals is now 4,313
  • UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "quite unbelievable" that some people were not following government guidance to stay at home
  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures until 25 April, saying the restrictions were "saving lives"
  • Italy has seen its first drop in the number of patients in intensive care during the outbreak. The number of new deaths - 681 - has taken the country's death toll to 15,362 but is smaller than in previous days

What's the latest in New York?

The state has counted 113,074 confirmed cases, 63,036 of them in New York City.

State Governor Andrew Cuomo said infections could peak in between four and 14 days.

Mr Cuomo said the numbers of cases and deaths were now rising at a slower rate in New York City, but there was a worrying increase in cases in nearby Long Island.

Meanwhile a new overflow hospital - the 2,500-bed Javits Center in Manhattan - would be staffed and equipped by the federal government, he said.

Some 85,000 people, about a quarter of them from other states, have signed up to help tackle the outbreak in New York, the worst in the US.

New York City's mayor has sent messages to its eight million inhabitants urging qualified healthcare workers to volunteer.

"Anyone who's not already in this fight, we need you," said Bill de Blasio, appealing for help from "any health care professional: Doctor, nurse, respiratory therapist, you name it". BBC

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Ten ambassadors of ASEAN members states to Australia on April 1 sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic.

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Intelligence chief Michael Atkinson first alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint.

PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The US president says he does not want to be seen in one, despite Centers for Disease Control guidance.

British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The announcement came a week after the US accused Venezuela's leader of "narco-terrorism".

EU court rules against three states over refugees
EU court rules against three states over refugees
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by rejecting refugees, the top EU court says.

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has made efforts to ensure that social welfare for the public is maintained, especially for the poor and the unemployed, amid the challenges posed by COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The US Government has provided about 18.3 million USD in emergency medical and humanitarian assistance for ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, since the COVID-19 outbreak, said the US Embassy in Vietnam on April 1.

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

New policies, penalties come into effect in April
New policies, penalties come into effect in April
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,192) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 