04/04/2020 12:33:58 (GMT +7)
Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks

 
 
04/04/2020    11:34 GMT+7

The US president says he does not want to be seen in one, despite Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Trump doesn't see face mask necessary behind 'the great Resolute desk'

US President Donald Trump has said he will not wear a face mask despite new medical guidance advising Americans to do so.

He could not see himself greeting "presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens" in the Oval Office while wearing one, he said.

He stressed that the guidance released on Friday was "voluntary".

"You do not have to do it," he said. "I don't think I'm going to be doing it."

The guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government's public health advisory agency, came as the US reported at least 270,473 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with nearly 7,000 deaths.

Until now, US health authorities had said that only the sick, or those caring for patients of coronavirus, should wear masks, but newer studies suggest that covering up one's face is important to prevent inadvertent transmission.

"From recent studies we know that the transmission from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood," Mr Trump said on Friday.

However, he told reporters after announcing the CDC's new guidance: "I just don't want to do it myself."

"Sitting in the Oval Office... I somehow don't see it for myself."

 

Americans are now advised to use clean cloth or fabric to cover their faces whilst in public. Officials have stressed that medical masks remain in short supply, and should be left for healthcare workers.

The guidance comes as the number of cases globally climbs past one million.

What else did the president say?

Mr Trump announced the CDC's guidance at the White House daily coronavirus briefing, but repeatedly emphasised that the advisory was "voluntary".

"You don't have to do it," he said. "I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that's OK. It may be good. Probably will."

Asked why, he said: "I just don't want to be doing [that], somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful resolute desk, the great Resolute Desk."

"I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know somehow I don't see it for myself. I just don't. Maybe I'll change my mind."

The president was pressed on US disease readiness, the federal government stimulus package, and whether the pandemic will disrupt the 2020 presidential election on 3 November.

Mr Trump insisted that his government's response has saved lives, and that the election will not be delayed. BBC

 
 

