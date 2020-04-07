Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus

 
 
09/04/2020    11:51 GMT+7

The comments come as President Trump continues his attacks on what he calls the "China-centric" WHO.

World Health Organization head: 'Do not politicise this virus'

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged unity, as the agency comes under continued fire from US President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Wednesday, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended the WHO's work and called for an end to the politicisation of Covid-19.

Mr Trump said he would consider ending US funding for the UN agency.

The president accused the WHO of being "very China-centric" and said they "really blew" their pandemic response.

Dr Tedros has now dismissed the comments, insisting: "We are close to every nation, we are colour-blind." 

After first attacking the WHO on Tuesday, President Trump renewed his criticism at his press briefing on Wednesday, saying the organization must "get its priorities right". He said the US would conduct a study to decide whether the US would continue paying contributions,

Also answering questions at the briefing on Wednesday evening, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the administration was "reevaluating our funding with respect to the World Health Organization.

"Organisations have to work. They have to deliver the outcomes for which they were intended," Mr Pompeo said.

Covid-19 first emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has just ended an 11-week lockdown.

An advisor to the WHO chief earlier said that their close work with China had been "absolutely essential" in understanding the disease in its early stages.

Mr Trump's attacks on the WHO come in the context of criticism of his own administration's handling of the pandemic.

What did the WHO chief say?

"Please, unity at national level, no using Covid or political points," Dr Tedros said on Wednesday. "Second, honest solidarity at the global level. And honest leadership from the US and China."

 

"The most powerful should lead the way and please quarantine Covid politics," he appealed, in comments seen as a response to Mr Trump.

On Tuesday, President Trump had said the WHO appeared to be "very biased toward China".

"They called it wrong. They really - they missed the call," he said. "And we're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We're going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we're going to see."

The US is one of the agency's largest voluntary funders, with WHO data suggesting they contribute 15% to its overall budget.

On Wednesday Dr Tedros played down that financial threat, saying he believed that US funding would continue.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had earlier added his voice to the defence of the organisation.

He described the coronavirus outbreak as "unprecedented" and said any assessment of how it was handled should be an issue for the future.

"Now is the time for unity, for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also reportedly offered his support to the World Health Organization in a call to Dr Tedros on Wednesday.

"He reaffirmed his trust, his support for the institution and refuses to see it locked into a war between China and the USA," a French presidency official told the Reuters news agency.

What else happened on Wednesday?

  • The latest data, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, suggests there are now almost 1.5m coronavirus cases and 90,000 related deaths around the world
  • The UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, remains in intensive care in London but his condition is said to be improving
  • The total number of fatalities in the UK went above 7,000 - after a record 938 new deaths were confirmed on Wednesday
  • Deaths in Spain have risen for a second consecutive day, after hope earlier in the week that the country's daily toll was declining

BBC

 
 

Other News

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Boris Johnson continues to be treated for coronavirus - as a record 938 daily deaths are reported in the UK.

US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

The decision clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee who faces Donald Trump.

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12 giờ trước 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The US Embassy in Hanoi said on April 8 that the Governments of the US and Vietnam have worked together to expedite the delivery of made-in-Vietnam personal protective equipment to the US.

National steering committee: Vietnam must remain vigilant in COVID-19 fight
National steering committee: Vietnam must remain vigilant in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The spread of COVID-19 may have slowed in Vietnam but the country must remain on alert since it is still too early to confirm that the pandemic has been contained,

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Head of the Military Medical Department Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien suggested holding a joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control between ASEAN countries’ military medicine forces

Vietnam calls for security in Mali
Vietnam calls for security in Mali
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Vietnam called for security to be ensured for the people of Mali during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on April 7.

ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers
ILO Vietnam willing to help Vietnamese gov’t, employers, workers
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Country Director of the ILO Vietnam Chang-Hee Lee has said that ILO Vietnam was ready to help the Vietnamese Government, employers and employees to find suitable jobs as the coronavirus takes its toll on the health and labour markets and the economy.

Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
Vietnam presents masks to European countries, COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung has symbolically handed over 550,000 made-in-Vietnam antibacterial masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to help their counterparts of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
Vietnam send experts to help Laos fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence has sent medical experts to Laos to exchange experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/04/2020 

Russian researchers studying the East Sea issues have opposed Chinese coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel QNg 90617 TS in the waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago,

Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
Coronavirus: North-South divide ahead of key EU meeting
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Italy and Spain accuse northern European countries of not doing enough to help in economic crisis.

Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
COVID-19: The military will serve the nation and the people, no matter what hardship
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Major General Nguyen Van Tin, deputy head of the Ministry of Defence’s Department of Political Information and Training, talked about the military’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  07/04/2020 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
PM orders strictly dealing with violations regarding COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies, chairpersons of the people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, within their authority, to focus on directing, guiding, inspecting, promptly discovering

Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
Coronavirus: NZ health minister breaks lockdown at beach
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

David Clark called himself an "idiot" after admitting to clear breaches of the New Zealand lockdown.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

World leaders send Boris Johnson messages of support, after his symptoms worsened on Monday afternoon.

PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections
POLITICSicon  07/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested preparing scenarios between now and April 15 for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

