Corruption fight must put common interest above all: Top leader

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday said the fight against corruption must be enhanced, noting that the work must continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong chairs the meeting of permanent members of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, in which he serves as head.

Participants shared the view that since the Committee’s 17th session on January 15, despite the complex developments COVID-19 created, corruption prevention and control, including the settlement of cases under the Committee’s monitoring, have forged ahead.

The Central Public Security Party Committee, the Central Military Commission’s Standing Board, the Party units at the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Supreme People’s Court, and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs have directed relevant agencies to boost co-ordination to finish the verification of one incident and the investigation of eight cases with 49 persons involved, prosecute four cases with 30 persons involved, complete first-instance trials of six cases with 17 defendants, and hold appeal trials of three cases with 34 defendants.

Civil judgment-executing bodies have recovered nearly VND7.6 trillion (US$326.3 million). Investigation agencies have seized, frozen accounts, and prevented the transaction of assets worth VND773.37 billion and $2.23 million, along with 34 properties, five automobiles, and many other assets, the meeting heard.

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has also disciplined and proposed competent authorities to deal with one Politburo member, one former member of the Party Central Committee, and two former deputy ministers linked with wrongdoings in cases and incidents under the Central Steering Committee’s monitoring.

Those outcomes have continued to assert the Party and State’s resolve to combat corruption and been highly valued by the public, according to the Committee’s permanent members.

Addressing the meeting, Party and State leader Trong said that despite COVID-19 and a heavy workload, including preparations for all-level Party congresses, the battle against corruption has not ceased but continued at full speed.

But he requested people must not become complacent, noting that in a very short period of time between now and the 13th National Party Congress, much work needs to be done.

Calling for stronger efforts fighting corruption, he said prevention and control must be carried out in a stringent, prompt, but also prudent and persuasive manner that is open to public opinion, ensures solidarity, and puts the common interest above all.