Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parilla (R) hands over the friendship medal to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh (Photo: VNA)

At the presentation ceremony, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo emphasised the progress made in bilateral ties across all fields in recent years.

The highlights, she said, include the visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong in May 2018 and the visit to Vietnam by Cuban President Miguel Diaz Bermudez the following November.

She praised Vietnam’s engagement in Cuba’s strategic growth programmes, particularly those on ensuring national food security, as well as its consistent support for Cuba’s fight against the US embargo.

She lauded Thanh’s contribution to boosting relations over the last three years.

Thanh affirmed that the relations of special friendship between the two Parties, States, and peoples are an invaluable asset for subsequent generations.

He reiterated that Vietnam always stands side-by-side with Cuba and supports its revolutionary cause.

The ambassador said room for bilateral cooperation remains extensive in agriculture, sport, tourism, health, communications, and education.

He spoke highly of Cuba’s achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control, saying he believes success will also come to the country’s Party, State, and people in the way of national development they have selected./.VNA

