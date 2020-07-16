Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador

16/07/2020    18:28 GMT+7

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parilla (R) hands over the friendship medal to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh (Photo: VNA)

At the presentation ceremony, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo emphasised the progress made in bilateral ties across all fields in recent years.

The highlights, she said, include the visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong in May 2018 and the visit to Vietnam by Cuban President Miguel Diaz Bermudez the following November.

She praised Vietnam’s engagement in Cuba’s strategic growth programmes, particularly those on ensuring national food security, as well as its consistent support for Cuba’s fight against the US embargo.

She lauded Thanh’s contribution to boosting relations over the last three years.

Thanh affirmed that the relations of special friendship between the two Parties, States, and peoples are an invaluable asset for subsequent generations.

 

He reiterated that Vietnam always stands side-by-side with Cuba and supports its revolutionary cause.

The ambassador said room for bilateral cooperation remains extensive in agriculture, sport, tourism, health, communications, and education.

He spoke highly of Cuba’s achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control, saying he believes success will also come to the country’s Party, State, and people in the way of national development they have selected./.VNA

Neither the great distance nor the spread of the novel coronavirus stopped Cuban photographer Eloy Rodriguez’s from visiting Vietnam for a few weeks in early March.

The Parties, States and armies of Vietnam and Cuba have been closely cooperating and supporting each other in effectively containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

 
 

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  4 giờ trước 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.

VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and three ministers working for him have resigned from the cabinet, paving the way for the reshuffle of the government's economic ministerial team.

National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has approved $5.97 billion in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on relevant parties, especially Houthi rebels, to create favourable conditions for UN experts

Vietnam calls for cooperation to end instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Regional and international cooperation are two crucial factors to wipe out security instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region in natural resources management, 

Deputy FM: Vietnam performing UNSC role well
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam performed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) well in the first half of this year, 

Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The two former war foes have seen a number of milestones over the past quarter century.

Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has issued a wanted notice for former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa for violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing losses and waste.

Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on Colombia on July 14 during which Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation.

Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Mekong sub-region is an integral part of ASEAN and its destiny is intertwined with that of ASEAN, said Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Leader of Vietnam.

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc proposed the 10th session of the 14th legislature be held over the course of 18 days in both teleconference and in-person forms, 

NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on July 14 passed a resolution on the new environment tax on jet fuel.

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  14/07/2020 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

