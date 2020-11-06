Deputy PM answers NA queries on COVID-19

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam answered questions from several National Assembly (NA) deputies on Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the time ahead as well as progress in the country’s vaccine research,

at a Q&A session of the 14th NA’s 10th sitting on November 6.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (Source: VNA)

In reply to a question from Deputy Duong Tan Quan from Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Dam said Vietnam has conducted close monitoring of those who enter the country, both legally and illegally, because of the pandemic’s complex developments around the world.

Both public and private health clinics, schools, accommodation sites, and factories are required to follow disease prevention and control measures, he said.

Vietnam must prepare for the disease to last until the end of 2021 and be able to produce a vaccine at that time or in early 2022.

The purchase of vaccine from other sources remains relatively difficult, he explained, as demand will long be higher than production capacity.

For Vietnam, the best solution is to maintain prevention measures and, at the same time, safely coexist with the disease.

He asked leaders of ministries, sectors, and localities, and people not to be subjective but to take the initiative in disease prevention and control.

Regarding the dismissal of Le Vinh Danh from Ton Duc Thang University as President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), the Deputy PM said the Prime Minister had directed the Ministry of Education and Training to set up a working delegation, which would be led by a Deputy Minister, to investigate the matter.

The punishment of an official must follow Party regulations and laws on officials and public servants, as well as official management practices, he emphasised./.VNA