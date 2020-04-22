Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 22 held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Arancha Gonzalez Laya to discuss bilateral cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh

Minh informed the Spanish FM about the situation in Vietnam and its preventive measures. He highlighted the government’s determination to carry out dual tasks of containing the coronavirus outbreak while maintaining socio-economic stability and growth after COVID-19.

As ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2020, Vietnam has been actively cooperating, sharing information and experience with foreign partners to prevent the pandemic, Minh went on.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya thanked the Vietnamese government and people for presenting Spain 110,000 antibacterial face masks.

She highly appreciated Vietnam’s proactive and strong measures against COVID-19, as well as the country’s active role and proposals about this matter at regional and international forums.

The minister hoped the two countries will closely work together and set up a cooperation channel in the fight against COVID-19.

The two sides agreed to strengthen strategic ties and intensify coordination at multilateral and international forums as well as in matters of mutual concerns during this year when Vietnam is playing the role of ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2020-2021./.VNA