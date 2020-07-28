Deputy PM: Joining ASEAN marks strategic decision of Vietnam

Vietnam’s becoming the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marked a strategic decision and paved the way for the country’s regional and international integration,

which has also been seen as a milestone in the grouping’s development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh speaks at the reception.

The remarks were made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh at a reception celebrating the ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary and Vietnam’s 25-year ASEAN membership in Hanoi on July 28.

He said the 25-year membership in ASEAN has brought about pragmatic benefits to Vietnam, while Vietnam has also made major contributions to the ASEAN’s development and success during the period.

Vietnam has always considered the ASEAN a common house where it has joined hands with other member countries in building a strong ASEAN Community, for prosperity of each nation, as well as for peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world at large, he stressed.

Minh said the grouping’s existence, development, solidarity and centrality are factors that have brought peace, stability and prosperity in Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN has promoted multilateralism and trade liberalisation, and formed core mechanisms for economic and security structures in Asia-Pacific, thus helping to expand its partnership and cooperation with countries and organiations in the world, he continued.

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has carried forward the community-based mindset and actions to closely coordinate with other member countries in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic in a flexible manner and ensuring normal activities of the bloc as well as the implementation of priorities and initiatives.

The ASEAN is working hard to materialise short, mid and long-term plans such as setting up the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and warehouses of medical supplies, compiling standard pandemic response procedures, and completing plans for comprehensive recovery post COVID-19, among others.

The bloc has also taken the initiative in anticipating and seizing the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution by joining new-technology sectors, developing a network of smart cities, and improving human resources quality.

These achievements have demonstrated a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, Minh said.

The official also highlighted the support and cooperation of partners, countries and organisations worldwide with the grouping, saying Vietnam has received the whole-hearted support of other ASEAN member countries and international friends while performing its ASEAN Chairmanship./.VNA