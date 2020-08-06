Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 6 held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the Vietnam-US relations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Minh said Vietnam regards the US as one of its leading important partners, and expressed his delight at the development of the bilateral ties across all aspects, from politics and diplomacy to economic-trade, national defence-security, science-technology and people-to-people exchanges.

He appreciated programmes on humanitarian cooperation, the settlement of war consequences and dioxin decontamination, which, he said, have significantly contributed to consolidating mutual trust.

The official also lauded the two countries’ flexible activities marking the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including the exchange of greetings by their senior leaders.

For his part, Pompeo spoke highly of efforts made by both sides in enhancing and expanding the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and sharing a common vision on peace and stability in Indo-Pacific.

The US attaches importance to and commits to maintaining its relations with Vietnam in a stable manner, he said, adding that the US will boost collaboration in humanitarian issues and war consequence settlement with the Southeast Asian nation.

Pompeo noted with pleasure Vietnam’s reception of Peace Corps Volunteers who will come to the country to teach English under an agreement on the implementation of the Peace Corps programme.

The two sides also discussed measures to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and help citizens of the two countries return home, as well as coordination in restoring and maintaining regional and global supply chains.

Minh affirmed that Vietnam highly values the US’s role at international forums, saying as ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Vietnam will continue coordinating with the US and other partners in handling common challenges, contributing to peace, stability, security and development in the region and the world at large.

Pompeo hailed Vietnam’s role in global matters, and noted his wish for stronger cooperation with the country in fostering the ASEAN-US strategic partnership./.VNA