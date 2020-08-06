Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State

07/08/2020    11:22 GMT+7

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 6 held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the Vietnam-US relations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State hinh anh 1

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh 

Minh said Vietnam regards the US as one of its leading important partners, and expressed his delight at the development of the bilateral ties across all aspects, from politics and diplomacy to economic-trade, national defence-security, science-technology and people-to-people exchanges.

He appreciated programmes on humanitarian cooperation, the settlement of war consequences and dioxin decontamination, which, he said, have significantly contributed to consolidating mutual trust.

The official also lauded the two countries’ flexible activities marking the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including the exchange of greetings by their senior leaders.

For his part, Pompeo spoke highly of efforts made by both sides in enhancing and expanding the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and sharing a common vision on peace and stability in Indo-Pacific.

 

The US attaches importance to and commits to maintaining its relations with Vietnam in a stable manner, he said, adding that the US will boost collaboration in humanitarian issues and war consequence settlement with the Southeast Asian nation.

Pompeo noted with pleasure Vietnam’s reception of Peace Corps Volunteers who will come to the country to teach English under an agreement on the implementation of the Peace Corps programme.

The two sides also discussed measures to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and help citizens of the two countries return home, as well as coordination in restoring and maintaining regional and global supply chains.

Minh affirmed that Vietnam highly values the US’s role at international forums, saying as ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Vietnam will continue coordinating with the US and other partners in handling common challenges, contributing to peace, stability, security and development in the region and the world at large.

Pompeo hailed Vietnam’s role in global matters, and noted his wish for stronger cooperation with the country in fostering the ASEAN-US strategic partnership./.VNA

 
 

.
Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.

Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a one-day regular Cabinet meeting for July on August 3, which focused on seeking measures to fulfil socio-economic goals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnam News Agency talks to Noel Servigon, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, about Vietnam's role in the bloc to mark the 25th anniversary (July 28) of the country’s entry.

PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference

Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.

Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held online talks on July 29 with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Travor Mallard.

Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam on July 29 called on the international community to support Syria to ensure food security and enhance COVID-19 response capacity.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on July 29 in Hanoi for groups and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that are investing in Vietnam.

Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

A virtual ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on the afternoon of July 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, chaired by Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc.

AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  30/07/2020 

China’s maritime claims are not valid under international law, according to the Joint Statement on Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2020 released on July 28.

