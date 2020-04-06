Deputy PM thanks public for support in tackling COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has thanked Vietnamese all around the country for their support and efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the many good deeds of organizations, businesses, and individuals.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the event

Speaking at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on April 6, which he heads, Deputy PM Dam said Vietnam is one of only three countries worldwide where cases surpass 200 but no fatalities have been recorded.

It has been able to contain the pandemic, he said, thanks to the sound leadership of the Party and the State and the comprehensive engagement of involved agencies.

Given the complex developments globally and the various hardships and risks likely to lay ahead, Deputy PM Dam called upon all to remain vigilant and united.

The Ministry of Health reported that Vietnam has had 241 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, including 150 infected people arriving from overseas. Ninety have recovered and been transferred to health facilities for further monitoring.

Echoing Deputy PM Dam’s comments, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Xuan Tuyen said the disease is now under control in Vietnam thanks to drastic countermeasures being adopted in a timely manner.

He urged ministries, agencies, and localities to continue following the directions of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong, Vietnam has produced medical face masks and protective gear using domestic materials for its medical workers, and is studying the production of ventilators which are currently being imported.

The country has prepared sufficient medical supplies in case the number of COVID-19 patients tops 10,000, he said, adding that logistics agencies and providers have been working on contingency plans should the situation worsen.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said the ministry has asked hospitals at all levels to upgrade countermeasures to ensure the safety of patients, health workers, and the community.

He recommended people contact medical facilities and book check-ups to ensure social distancing.

Lieutenant General Tran Duy Giang, Director of the General Department of Logistics and deputy head of the Standing Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control under the Ministry of National Defence, said the pandemic is developing in a complex manner throughout Southeast Asia and the number of Vietnamese returning home is forecast to rise in the time ahead.

Given this, the ministry has instructed border guards to be vigilant and assigned military zones in the south to set up shelters for returnees./.VNA