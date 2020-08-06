Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau has suggested countries push ahead with the digital economy and IT application in the administrative system in order to enhance connectivity and integration in the Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic region.

Digital economy helps to enhance connectivity in Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic region: ambassador hinh anh 1

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau

He made the suggestion at an online meeting with ambassadors of countries participating in the Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic Business Summit and Expo organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from August 4-6.

Chau explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously impacted the global economy and trade. In addition, the complex administrative procedures in each country have caused difficulties for businesses.

Given this, administrative agencies need to work hard to help enterprises address these obstacles, the ambassador said.

Chau spoke of India’s issuance of electronic certificate of origin (e-CO) amidst the outbreak of the pandemic, which is not included in the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement.

However, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has accompanied India and other countries to deal with this issue.

The Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic Business Summit and Expo is a first of its kind trilateral business summit involving prominent countries from ASEAN and the Oceanic region.

The focus sectors for this Summit and Expo are: biotech, pharmaceuticals and healthcare; agri and allied products; energy, renewable energy and power; logistics and supply chain; Telecom and ICT equipment; and MSME./. VNA