Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma

 
 
03/06/2020    10:38 GMT+7

Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Government meeting.

Deputy Minister of Finance Vu Thi Mai told a press conference in Hanoi on June 2 following the monthly

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma hinh anh 1

At the press conference 

Mai said the Finance Ministry set up an inspection team on May 25 to conduct an investigation at the Department of Taxation and the Department of Customs in the northern province of Bac Ninh in which the Japanese company is based, as well as organisations and individuals concerned.

The result of the investigation will be announced to the press, she said.

Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security To An Xo said the ministry’s leaders had ordered the provincial public security force to verify information on the case and work with the company and units concerned.

The ministry’s units were also assigned to work with the Japanese side to collect relevant evidence and documents.

 

Xo emphasised that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had required relevant agencies to urgently clarify the allegation, and strictly punish violations if any, thus creating a transparent and fair environment for investment and business while preventing tax evasion.

Tenma Vietnam is a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation.

The case came into the spotlight when Japanese media including Asahi Shimbun newspaper, Kyodo news agency and Nikkei, reported that Tenma Vietnam gave a bribe of 25 million JPY (232,000 USD) to several Vietnamese officials to avoid paying corporate income tax and import tax./.

No evidence was found to back up allegations of bribery against Japanese plastic maker Tenma and Vietnamese officials.

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

 
 

