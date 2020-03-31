Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension

 
 
01/04/2020    01:55 GMT+7

Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting of Government standing members on March 31

The meeting was held to work out measures to ensure social security, including specific support packages for both workers and their employers in case the number of workers covered by social insurance of a business is reduced by half or more compared to the month before the announcement of the epidemic.  

Representatives from ministries and sectors suggested allowing workers and businesses to postpone the payment of unemployment insurance premiums without having to pay interest for the duration of the delay.

They also asked the Government to allow the provision of funding from the unemployment insurance fund to help businesses restructure, modernize production technology and enhance skills for their workers.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the Government sympathises with the difficulties faced by organisations and individuals. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing heavy impacts on not only business and production activities and the State budget, but also the life of people, especially the poor and workers who lose their jobs.

Therefore, the issue will be put on the table at the Government’s regular March meeting on April 1, with a resolution to be adopted to be the basis for the rapid and effective provision of support to those in need, the PM said, adding that this is the responsibility of the Party and State towards the poor, those in disadvantaged circumstances and the vulnerable groups in the current situation.

Labour ministry discusses ways to ensure social welfare amid COVID-19

 

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 to discuss measures to ensure social welfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh said the Government will discuss the social welfare issue on April 1, initially providing aid sourced from the State and local budgets for low-income earners.

Following the meeting, the MoLISA will submit a plan to the Government to support those hit by the epidemic.

Accordingly, the ministry suggested providing assistance for those eligible for monthly allowances, social beneficiaries, poor and near-poor households, unpaid workers and those subject to temporary suspension of labour contracts.

It proposed supporting local residents hit by drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta and Central Highlands provinces.

The MoLISA also suggested that the Government soon issue a decree to raise monthly social allowances to 500,000 VND (21.7 USD) from 270,000 VND at present.

Earlier, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung proposed six groups of measures in support of businesses and workers in case the epidemic persists, which were also welcomed by experts, firms and workers./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

The first teleconference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies was held on March 31 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam.

UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The US president says he is confident American hospitals will have enough ventilators to cope.

Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from Canada to the US amid the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

A rapid response unit is working with social media firms to take down misleading or harmful content.

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

He says social distancing should continue until at least 30 April as the crisis is set to peak soon.

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  29/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son yesterday held second phone talks with leaders of foreign ministries of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to discuss COVID-19 situation.

