Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension

Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting of Government standing members on March 31

The meeting was held to work out measures to ensure social security, including specific support packages for both workers and their employers in case the number of workers covered by social insurance of a business is reduced by half or more compared to the month before the announcement of the epidemic.

Representatives from ministries and sectors suggested allowing workers and businesses to postpone the payment of unemployment insurance premiums without having to pay interest for the duration of the delay.

They also asked the Government to allow the provision of funding from the unemployment insurance fund to help businesses restructure, modernize production technology and enhance skills for their workers.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the Government sympathises with the difficulties faced by organisations and individuals. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing heavy impacts on not only business and production activities and the State budget, but also the life of people, especially the poor and workers who lose their jobs.

Therefore, the issue will be put on the table at the Government’s regular March meeting on April 1, with a resolution to be adopted to be the basis for the rapid and effective provision of support to those in need, the PM said, adding that this is the responsibility of the Party and State towards the poor, those in disadvantaged circumstances and the vulnerable groups in the current situation.

Labour ministry discusses ways to ensure social welfare amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 to discuss measures to ensure social welfare amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh said the Government will discuss the social welfare issue on April 1, initially providing aid sourced from the State and local budgets for low-income earners.

Following the meeting, the MoLISA will submit a plan to the Government to support those hit by the epidemic.

Accordingly, the ministry suggested providing assistance for those eligible for monthly allowances, social beneficiaries, poor and near-poor households, unpaid workers and those subject to temporary suspension of labour contracts.

It proposed supporting local residents hit by drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta and Central Highlands provinces.

The MoLISA also suggested that the Government soon issue a decree to raise monthly social allowances to 500,000 VND (21.7 USD) from 270,000 VND at present.

Earlier, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung proposed six groups of measures in support of businesses and workers in case the epidemic persists, which were also welcomed by experts, firms and workers./.VNA