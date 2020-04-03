Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
EU court rules against three states over refugees

 
 
03/04/2020    01:53 GMT+7

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by rejecting refugees, the top EU court says.

The EU's top court has ruled that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by refusing to take in refugees under an agreement to ease the burden faced by Italy and Greece.

EU leaders agreed to relocate 160,000 refugees EU-wide in 2015, from overcrowded camps in Italy and Greece.

The European Court of Justice says the three central European countries "failed to fulfil their obligations".

The EU Commission can impose hefty fines for breaches of EU law.

 

The Czech Republic accepted only 12 of the 2,000 refugees it had been designated, while Hungary and Poland received none. 

The relocation scheme assigned quotas to the EU member states, and targeted mainly asylum seekers who had fled from Syria's devastating civil war.

The ECJ dismissed the countries' argument that the non-EU migrants could pose a security threat. That argument, the judges said, could only be applied in relation to a specific applicant, not to a whole group.

Italy and Greece have long accused other EU member states of a lack of solidarity for taking only relatively small groups of refugees from the temporary camps, which were hastily erected in the migrant crisis of 2015. BBC

 
 

.
ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has made efforts to ensure that social welfare for the public is maintained, especially for the poor and the unemployed, amid the challenges posed by COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The US Government has provided about 18.3 million USD in emergency medical and humanitarian assistance for ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, since the COVID-19 outbreak, said the US Embassy in Vietnam on April 1.

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

New policies, penalties come into effect in April
New policies, penalties come into effect in April
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,192) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The US will stand together with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in a clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31.

Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief
Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

UN boss António Guterres calls for an "immediate co-ordinated" global response to tackle the crisis.

Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

The first teleconference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies was held on March 31 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam.

UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

