Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 12:47:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal

17/07/2020    11:21 GMT+7

Hopes of reaching an agreement are not high, but some countries say they need urgent funding.

EU leaders meet on Friday for the first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus crisis, with low expectations of a deal on a €750bn (£670bn) post-Covid stimulus package.

The main issue is how much of the recovery fund will be handed out in grants and how much in loans.

They also need to agree on a seven-year budget worth another €1.07 trillion.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned ahead of the summit that "the positions are still far apart".

The Brussels meeting is due to continue on Saturday but EU leaders may need longer to reach a deal. A French official said an agreement this weekend was possible but certainly needed to be wrapped up by the end of the summer. 

Why is the fund so tricky?

Southern states including Italy and Spain want an urgent decision "not weakened by a lesser compromise", in the words of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. They need to revive economies battered by a devastating pandemic that claimed 35,000 lives in Italy and a further 28,400 in Spain.

The Frankfurt-based European Central Bank has already forecast an 8.7% slump in the eurozone economy this year because of the pandemic. But economies that only recently pulled out of a financial crisis want grants rather than taking on further debt.

The recovery plan, backed by France and Germany, for €500bn in grants and €250bn in loans, is being resisted by several "frugal" Northern European countries, led by the Netherlands.

The EU recovery fund is already controversial as the money would be borrowed on the financial markets, to be paid back some time after 2027. It's made up of a number of different instruments, but the biggest part of it would be geared to supporting green and digital investment and reform. Some 30% of the funding could be tied to climate projects.

The frugal states, which include Austria, Sweden, Denmark and to some degree Finland, want some control over how the money is handed out. The Southern states say that will hold the process back.

There is also pressure to whittle down the size of the €750bn fund, so the solvency instrument devised to revive companies after lockdown could be under threat.

Why the rush?

Leaders have been criss-crossing Europe ahead of the summit in a bid to find a solution. Visiting Sweden, Spain's Pedro Sánchez warned: "If we delay the response, we delay the recovery and the crisis could get worse."

 

The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has also urged the EU27 to move quickly on an "ambitious package", warning that uncertainty remains high on the speed and scale of the economic rebound.

If the package of grants or loans is agreed, then France would be able to put €39bn of EU funding towards its own €100bn national recovery plan. Prime Minister Jean Castex said this week that €20bn of that would go towards insulating buildings, and converting cities to using bicycles.

A group of 150 scientists and celebrities joined climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday in signing an open letter urging EU leaders to end "all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction".

As eurozone economic activity picks up and lockdowns are lifted, there are fears of a second surge.

The ECB has confirmed its emergency €1.35tn bond-buying programme is on track to last until June next year, to help governments, banks and businesses.

Are the Dutch out on a limb?

One of the main issues for EU leaders is whether any country can have a veto over money being handed out to a member state for recovery purposes.

Ahead of the summit, a French official said the Netherlands was the only one of the so-called frugal states seeking strict control of conditions for paying out funds.

Is that true? Certainly Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte insists on reforms to pensions, welfare and tax services in return for funding and he wants assurances that the money goes to modernising infrastructure and green investment.

But Finland too wants conditions attached to EU funding, both from the recovery pot and from the wider 2021-27 EU budget.

The task facing EU leaders is to agree not only on the size and terms of the recovery fund, but the overall EU budget too.

And Hungary's Viktor Orban has threatened to derail both the fund and the budget if any payments are linked to a member state's rule of law.

His ruling Fidesz party has been suspended by the big European People's Party bloc for clamping down on media and civil society.

"We could veto it because it needs a unanimous decision. Hungary could say no," Mr Orban said last week. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 

Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

In forty-five years of diplomatic relations, economic ties between Mexico and Vietnam have grown significantly.

Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21 giờ trước 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.

VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and three ministers working for him have resigned from the cabinet, paving the way for the reshuffle of the government's economic ministerial team.

National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

The National Assembly has approved $5.97 billion in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018
National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue
Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on relevant parties, especially Houthi rebels, to create favourable conditions for UN experts

Vietnam calls for cooperation to end instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region
Vietnam calls for cooperation to end instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Regional and international cooperation are two crucial factors to wipe out security instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region in natural resources management, 

Deputy FM: Vietnam performing UNSC role well
Deputy FM: Vietnam performing UNSC role well
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam performed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) well in the first half of this year, 

Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer
Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The two former war foes have seen a number of milestones over the past quarter century.

Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has issued a wanted notice for former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa for violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing losses and waste.

Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on Colombia on July 14 during which Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation.

Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Mekong sub-region is an integral part of ASEAN and its destiny is intertwined with that of ASEAN, said Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Leader of Vietnam.

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc proposed the 10th session of the 14th legislature be held over the course of 18 days in both teleconference and in-person forms, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 