Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 03:51:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19

 
 
16/04/2020    02:49 GMT+7

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has played an active role in leading joint efforts between regional countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hoang Thi Ha from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) speaks at the ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19

In an interview given to the Vietnam News Agency’s Singapore-based correspondent, she highlighted the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19 Vietnam hosted on April 14, saying they sent a strong message on the importance of sharing information and coordinating action and cooperation regionally in the fight against the virus.

Apart from the top priority of health cooperation, economic priorities are also mentioned clearly at both events.

The decision made at the ASEAN Summit to ensure supply chain connectivity, especially for essential commodities, is particularly important. It is the highest expression of the motto “Think Community and Act Community” that Vietnam is actively promoting in ASEAN, Ha added.

The COVID-19 pandemic, she went on, poses the greatest challenge to Vietnam’s tenure as ASEAN Chair because it causes not only a health crisis but also impacts severely on economies and strains regional and global connections.

Vietnam has actively promoted intra-bloc solidarity and proactively proposed specific initiatives to strengthen cooperation in controlling the pandemic.

It issued an ASEAN Chair declaration proposing the coordination of action between ASEAN member nations through the timely sharing of epidemiological information, the provision of consular support for ASEAN citizens, and medical quarantining at border gates.

Ha said with the participation of defence channels from the outset, Vietnam’s initiative of introducing online drills on disease prevention for ASEAN countries’ military medical personnel will soon come into being.

 

Vietnam has also promoted the role of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) through face-to-face and online meetings, and established a group of senior ASEAN officials from different sectors to enhance multi-sectoral coordination among member nations in tackling COVID-19, she added.

The ACC and the group will play an important role in ensuring the implementation of the decisions made at the Special ASEAN Summit on April 14 on regional cooperation in preventing the spread of the disease.

Vietnam is fully aware of the importance of maintaining and promoting international cooperation through ASEAN channels, especially with dialogue countries and within ASEAN 3. This is significant for information exchange relating to the research, production, and supply of medicines and COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Ha, in the context of countries inside and outside ASEAN closing their borders due to the pandemic, continuing international cooperation is of long-term economic and geopolitical importance, contributing to minimising disruptions in the supply chain, restoring post-outbreak international trade and investment quickly, and maintaining an open and inclusive regional structure.

Vietnam’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 have been truly impressive, she believes, winning the confidence of local people and the appreciation of the international community.

Another highlight is that Vietnam has mobilised its entire political system to combat the disease, with substantial support coming from the people.

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam’s disease prevention policy is considered quite friendly on the poor and foreigners, she said, adding that this contributes to improving the country’s reputation in the international arena./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the two countries’ relations during phone talks on April 15.

Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said on April 15 that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Chinese expert lauds Vietnam’s role in organising ASEAN, ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19
Chinese expert lauds Vietnam’s role in organising ASEAN, ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, has played a significant role in initiating, organising and accelerating the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 on April 14,

Cooperation between ASEAN and East Asian nations is key to COVID-19 combat
Cooperation between ASEAN and East Asian nations is key to COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asian countries is the key to containing and putting an end to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the press on April 14. ​

ASEAN+3 countries cooperate in battle against COVID-19
ASEAN+3 countries cooperate in battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Leaders attending the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 response, chaired by Vietnam on Tuesday, shared experience and discussed concrete measures to stamp out the pandemic.

Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

The World Health Organization "failed in its basic duty" over coronavirus, Donald Trump says.

Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia
Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has appreciated the positive results of a peace agreement in Colombia and believed that this will contribute to ensuring security and safety for people in the country.

Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19
Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc granted an interview on the outcomes of the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

ASEAN chief hails Vietnam’s leadership in regional response to COVID-19
ASEAN chief hails Vietnam’s leadership in regional response to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam has demonstrated its strong leadership in spearheading a collective regional response to COVID-19, said Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15 giờ trước 

As war-ravaged South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last week, medical officers of Vietnam’s second level-2 field hospital stand ready to join the fight against the pandemic while undertaking their UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Declaration of Special ASEAN Summit on Coronavirus Disease 2019
Declaration of Special ASEAN Summit on Coronavirus Disease 2019
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

The Special ASEAN Summit via video conference on April 14, 2020 has issued a declaration. The following is the full text of the declaration.

Coronavirus: Trump feuds with governors over authority
Coronavirus: Trump feuds with governors over authority
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the president was "spoiling for a fight".

PM Narendra Modi says India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May
PM Narendra Modi says India will extend coronavirus lockdown until 3 May
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

PM Narendra Modi says the coronavirus lockdown will continue for nearly three more weeks.

Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in pictures
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the Special ASEAN Summit on COVID-19 in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
PM Phuc delivers opening speech at ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Special Summit on COVID-19 Response in Hanoi on April 14 morning.

PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
PM: Vietnam maintaining support for virus-hit nations
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam will continue supporting countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain normal economic activities with them, and provide them with basic necessities, including food, as needed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said

Special summits strengthen ASEAN, partners’ ties in COVID-19 fight
Special summits strengthen ASEAN, partners’ ties in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Leaders of the ASEAN nations and the partner countries of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ASEAN+3) discuss measures and initiatives during online special summits on April 14 aimed at further enhancing cooperation in the COVID-19 fight

ASEAN 2020: ASEAN promotes cooperation in COVID-19 response
ASEAN 2020: ASEAN promotes cooperation in COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

The online ASEAN Special Summit and ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 response are taking place today in Hanoi.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 13 ordered the serious continuation of the implementation of Directive No.16 and anti-COVID-19 strategy to mitigate the risk of infection in the community.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 