Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/11/2020 12:00:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens

03/11/2020    10:49 GMT+7

The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens hinh anh 1

NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Legislators observed a minute's silence in commemoration of officials and soldiers who laid down their lives in search and rescue work following natural disasters in the central region.

Later, NA Chairwoman Ngan reported the results of the online session from October 20 – 26.

Under the direction of NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong presented a report on the policy of changing the use of forests to other purposes for the implementation of the Than River reservoir project in Ninh Thuan and Ban Mong reservoir in Nghe An.

Lawmakers also discussed in groups the socio-economic performance and State budget 2020; the socio-economic development plan, State budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2021; the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on 2016-2020 plan for socio-economic development, economic restructuring, national finance and mid-term public investment; the implementation of the Resolution No.100/2015/QH13 approving investment plans in national target programmes for 2016-2020.

They debated measures for 2021-2025 socio-economic development, the national target programme on new-style rural development and sustainable poverty reduction and 2021-2025, mid-term public investment.

In the closed session in the afternoon, the NA considered the presentation of the draft Resolution on the pilot use and management of defence-security land in combination with production and economic development activities, which was also under discussion in groups later.

Presided over by NA Chairwoman Ngan, the legislature also suggested relieving Pham Phu Quoc from his position as deputy from Ho Chi Minh City’s NA delegation. His holding of the nationality in Cyprus without reporting is an act that is dishonest and disobeys the Party's regulations.

During the open session, lawmakers discussed in groups the draft revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control.

 

On November 3, they will convene a plenary session to discuss socio-economic performance and State budget, which will be live broadcast nationwide.

They will also consider relieving Quoc from his post as NA deputy of Ho Chi Minh City./.

Lawmakers meet on November 3 over socio-economic issues

Legislators will debate the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2020 during their working session on November 3.

They will also look into the socio-economic development plan, State budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2021, along with the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolutions on 2016-2020 plans covering socio-economic development, economic restructuring, national finance, and mid-term investment.

Resolution No. 100/2015/QH13 ratifying the investment plan of national target programmes for the 2016-2020 period will also be tabled for discussion.

Other issues to be discussed on the day include major targets, tasks and solutions for socio-economic development; the national target programme on new-style rural area building and sustainable poverty reduction; and plans on mid-term public investment and national finance for 2021-2025.

The working session will be broadcast live by the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the National Assembly channel.

In the afternoon, the deputies will work on the relief of Pham Phu Quoc from the post of NA deputy of Ho Chi Minh City./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.

Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.

70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  0 giờ trước 

A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.

Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.

Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong handed over the third prizes of the 2020 National External Information Service Awards to two Mexican authors at an event held in Mexico City on October 30.

Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.

Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.

Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-seug and his wife on November 1 visited the northern province of Ninh Binh as part of their trip to Vietnam.

Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Among the newly-elected Party Secretaries of provinces and cities in Vietnam, six are women so far. 

Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk has highlighted the significance of the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Park Byeong-seug, from October 31 to November 4.

Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

The Belgian consulate for the south has opened in HCM City with Gricha Safarian, general manager of Puratos Grand-Place, serving as the honorary consul.

Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City should set an example in economic recovery efforts, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

The unexpected visit by US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo to Vietnam reflects the development of Vietnam - US relations. Pompeo's visit to Vietnam took place after his visits to four Asian countries.

Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich held phone talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu on October 30, during which they reviewed defence cooperation results over the past time and set forth future orientations.

Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents of the 13th Party Congress, many experts said that to make a breakthrough, Vietnam must have an elite team, and without sufficient policies to encourage talented people, Vietnam cannot rise up.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning.

Many provinces and cities have new leaders
Many provinces and cities have new leaders
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Provinces and cities throughout the country have held their party congresses to elect new leaders for the term 2020-2025.

Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women
Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on countries to remove barriers and discrimination against women in peace building and maintenance.

Vietnam upholds role of international law in maintaining peace and security
Vietnam upholds role of international law in maintaining peace and security
POLITICSicon  29/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that the International Court plays a key role in maintaining international peace and security

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Vietnam
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Vietnam
POLITICSicon  29/10/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make an official visit to Vietnam on Thursday and Friday, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 