First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens

The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Legislators observed a minute's silence in commemoration of officials and soldiers who laid down their lives in search and rescue work following natural disasters in the central region.

Later, NA Chairwoman Ngan reported the results of the online session from October 20 – 26.

Under the direction of NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong presented a report on the policy of changing the use of forests to other purposes for the implementation of the Than River reservoir project in Ninh Thuan and Ban Mong reservoir in Nghe An.

Lawmakers also discussed in groups the socio-economic performance and State budget 2020; the socio-economic development plan, State budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2021; the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on 2016-2020 plan for socio-economic development, economic restructuring, national finance and mid-term public investment; the implementation of the Resolution No.100/2015/QH13 approving investment plans in national target programmes for 2016-2020.

They debated measures for 2021-2025 socio-economic development, the national target programme on new-style rural development and sustainable poverty reduction and 2021-2025, mid-term public investment.

In the closed session in the afternoon, the NA considered the presentation of the draft Resolution on the pilot use and management of defence-security land in combination with production and economic development activities, which was also under discussion in groups later.

Presided over by NA Chairwoman Ngan, the legislature also suggested relieving Pham Phu Quoc from his position as deputy from Ho Chi Minh City’s NA delegation. His holding of the nationality in Cyprus without reporting is an act that is dishonest and disobeys the Party's regulations.

During the open session, lawmakers discussed in groups the draft revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control.

On November 3, they will convene a plenary session to discuss socio-economic performance and State budget, which will be live broadcast nationwide.

They will also consider relieving Quoc from his post as NA deputy of Ho Chi Minh City./.

Lawmakers meet on November 3 over socio-economic issues

Legislators will debate the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2020 during their working session on November 3.

They will also look into the socio-economic development plan, State budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2021, along with the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolutions on 2016-2020 plans covering socio-economic development, economic restructuring, national finance, and mid-term investment.

Resolution No. 100/2015/QH13 ratifying the investment plan of national target programmes for the 2016-2020 period will also be tabled for discussion.

Other issues to be discussed on the day include major targets, tasks and solutions for socio-economic development; the national target programme on new-style rural area building and sustainable poverty reduction; and plans on mid-term public investment and national finance for 2021-2025.

The working session will be broadcast live by the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the National Assembly channel.

In the afternoon, the deputies will work on the relief of Pham Phu Quoc from the post of NA deputy of Ho Chi Minh City./. VNA