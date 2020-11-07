Five Provincial Chairs elected last week

The provinces of Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, and Ben Tre have just elected new Chairmen after their People's Council meetings were held.

In the southern province of Kien Giang, Ms. Dang Tuyet Em was dismissed from the position of Chair of the People's Council (retired) and Mr. Do Thanh Binh was dismissed from the position of Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee after being elected as the province’s Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025.

Vice Party Secretary Mai Van Huynh was elected as the Chairman of the People's Council of Kien Giang for the 2016-2021 term while Mr. Lam Minh Thanh, Vice Party Secretary, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee for the 2016-2021 term was elected as the Chairman of the People's Committee for the 2016-2021 term.

The newly-elected Chairman of the People’s Council of Kien Giang province - Mr. Mai Van Huynh - was born in 1965 in Kien Giang province. He holds a bachelor degree in economics. He used to be Secretary of the Ha Tien City Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, Secretary of the Phu Quoc District Party Committee.

The new Chairman of Kien Giang Province - Mr. Lam Minh Thanh - was born in 1972 in Kien Giang province. He holds a bachelor degree of law. He held the positions of Secretary of the Phu Quoc District Party Committee, Head of the Organization Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee.

In the southern province of Tra Vinh, Mr. Kim Ngoc Thai, 51, was elected as Chairman of the Provincial People's Council for the term 2016-2021 and Mr. Le Van Han, 50, was elected the province’s Chairman.

In the northern province of Vinh Phuc, Ms. Hoang Thi Thuy Lan, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the province’s National Assembly Delegation, was elected Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council for the term 2016-2021 and Mr. Le Duy Thanh, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, was elected as the province’s Chairman.

In the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, Mr. Nguyen Tuong Van, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term, was elected as Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee for the term 2016-2021.

In the southern province of Ben Tre, Mr. Tran Ngoc Tam, 55, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, was elected as the province’s Chairman for the term 2016-2021.

Tam, a native of Ben Tre province, holds a bachelor degree of philosophy and bachelor degree of law. Tam held the positions of Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has appointed Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission, Political Commissar of Military Region 9, as Deputy Chief of Staff of the People's Army of Vietnam.

Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang was born in 1965, from Ben Tre province. He has many years working in Military Region 9. He used to hold the position of Commander of Division 330, Military Region 9; Deputy Political Commissar of Military Region 9; Secretary of Party Committee, Political Commissar of Military Region 9.

