Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:26:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM

 
 
19/03/2020    16:55 GMT+7

Vietnam was among the top rice exporters in the world but still ranked at an average level of food security, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday.

Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM

Farmers harvest rice in Ngã Năm Town in the southern province of Sóc Trăng. 

The nation ranked 54th among 113 countries and territories worldwide on the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) index in 2019.

“Food security must be ensured in every circumstance. Food is an essential, necessary commodity that needs to be stable in every circumstance,” the PM said, adding that Việt Nam’s food security contributed to global food security but first of all, sufficient supply must be ensured for the nearly 100 million Vietnamese.

Addressing an online conference on the implementation of National Project on Food Security in the last 10 years, Phúc said now was the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but many things can't be virtual.

He said amid the COVID-19 crisis, recently people had rushed to hoard food after hearing reports of new infection cases.

“As soon as being informed about the hoarding, I called and ordered Việt Nam Northern Food Corporation to supply enough rice to people, even to sell rice until 11pm to stabilise the market,” he said, adding that stable food reserves in any circumstance were very important.

“Food security becomes a more crucial issue for every nation, particularly in the context of politic instability, negative impacts of climate change and unconventional security, for example, a global pandemic,” he said.

The National Food Security Project was launched in 2009, concretising a conclusion of the Politbureau on major tasks to develop Việt Nam’s agriculture and rural areas to ensure national food security, socio-economic development and political stability.

The tasks included planning agriculture production to ensure food security, meet demand in any circumstance, improve Vietnamese’s meals, increase nutrition, take advantage of rice production and make food become a competitive commodity.

The Politbureau also confirmed the need to speed up mechanisation. Agriculture production, including processing and storing, must be industrialised, modernised and friendly to the environment. The Politbureau also required a balance between domestic consumption and exports, a system of food trade and reserves so people can easily access food of high quality.  

 

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, during 10 years of implementing the Politbureau’s conclusions, Vietnamese agriculture achieved yearly growth of 2.61 per cent.

From 2009 to 2019, the country’s rice production increased from 39.17 million tonnes to 43.4 million tonnes.

Việt Nam’s per capita food production was 487kg in 2009 and more than 525 g per year in 2019. The country is one of the three rice exporters in the world as it ships 6.5-7 million tonnes of rice abroad yearly.

In the last 10 years, 9.6 million rural workers were given training courses, 90 per cent of them got new jobs or still stayed in their previous jobs but earned more. The income of people in rural areas reportedly increased 4.3 times in the last 10 years, leading to their increased access to food.

The malnutrition rate dropped from 18.2 per cent during 2004-06 to the current 10.8 per cent.

Each Vietnamese person on average ate 132kg of rice in 2008 but only about 97kg in 2018. Meanwhile, average meat consumption increased from 17kg in 2008  to 26kg in 2018.

It is estimated that in 2030, Việt Nam will have a population of 104 million people and each person will consume about 95.2kg of rice per year. To meet domestic demand and realise the target of exporting 4.5 million tonnes of rice as planned in the National Rice Market Development Strategy, the country needs to keep 3.5 million ha for growing rice to produce about 35 million tonnes.

Until last year, there were 15,300 agricultural co-operatives with 73 per cent of them reportedly operating effectively. About 12,600 enterprises invested in agriculture. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.

Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against COVID-19.

Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

The Central Military Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute a former high ranking official from the Ministry of Defence and other defendants for violations relating to fraud and land management.

Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials
COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM
Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.

Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  16/03/2020 

Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
FEATUREicon  16/03/2020 

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

The credibility of cooperation
The credibility of cooperation
FEATUREicon  15/03/2020 

It may not be hard to discern that through the EU’s defiance towards Italy’s desperate calls for aid and America’s freshly-imposed barriers on its European allies, inter-state cooperation has been lacking in the fight against COVID-19.

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic
Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.

PM: Vietnam pools all resources to fight COVID-19
PM: Vietnam pools all resources to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

Vietnam has engaged the entire political system, including the military and public security forces, in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc told WHO Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park.

Foreign Ministry issues advice to citizens on COVID-19 threat
Foreign Ministry issues advice to citizens on COVID-19 threat
POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

The Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry has issued advice to Vietnamese citizens on what they should do amid latest complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in many countries and territories worldwide.

COVID-19: Big gatherings suspended in many ASEAN countries
COVID-19: Big gatherings suspended in many ASEAN countries
POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

The Lao Government has decided to postpone all big meetings gathering large number of people for major celebrations in 2020 as a strong measure to prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Vietnam-US relations to build on new milestone
Vietnam-US relations to build on new milestone
POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

With Vietnam and the United States celebrating their 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink talked about the economic achievements brought about by the relations of both countries.

PM urges firms to build scenarios to prevent operation disruption
PM urges firms to build scenarios to prevent operation disruption
POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urges firms to prepare scenarios to ensure they can continue operation in any circumstances.

Peter Dutton: Australia minister tests positive for virus
Peter Dutton: Australia minister tests positive for virus
POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

Peter Dutton, a senior member of government, woke up with a "temperature and sore throat".

32 years of Gac Ma battle
32 years of Gac Ma battle
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/03/2020 

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Canadian deputy foreign ministers hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

At the request of Canada, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has spoken over the phone with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan to discuss bilateral relations and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Canadian PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus
POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will self-isolate after she fell ill.

Coronavirus: Six of President Trump's claims fact-checked
Coronavirus: Six of President Trump's claims fact-checked
POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

The US president has questioned WHO data and taken credit for reducing the number of cases. Is he right?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 