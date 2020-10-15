Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

She made the announcement at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry in Hanoi.

This would be PM Suga’s first overseas trip just a month after he took office. He follows his predecessor in selecting Vietnam for his first foreign destination after taking office, she noted.

The visit will take place in the context of the fruitfully developing Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership, she said, adding that Japan has remained Vietnam’s leading economic partner, largest ODA provider, second-largest investor, and fourth-largest trade partner.

It aims to further enhance the bilateral relationship, seek ways to step up cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, human resources, education and training, and culture, and provide a forum for discussing regional and international issues of shared concern.

PM Suga is scheduled to hold talks with PM Phuc, meet with other Vietnamese leaders, and engage in other activities, according to the spokesperson.

“Vietnam welcomes PM Suga’s selection of Vietnam for his first overseas trip after taking office,” Hang said. “This is a vivid demonstration of the fruitful, strong, and practical development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership across different spheres.”

“We believe that the visit will go well and contribute significantly to promoting the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership as well as the post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery and development of the two countries,” she continued.

Hang said that during the talks between the two PMs, both sides will look at cooperation in certain fields, including national defence, in order to foster result-oriented cooperation in the field.

The two sides will also coordinate and effectively implement partnerships in peace-keeping, and strengthen collaboration in national defence within multilateral frameworks.

Hang reiterated Vietnam’s persistent policies on national defence, peace, and self-defence.

The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing positively in areas like investment, trade, culture, education, and national defence and security, she stressed.

PM Suga’s Vietnam visit to forge bilateral links: Japanese governor

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s upcoming visit to Vietnam will be a historic trip that is expected to contribute to enhancing the links between the two countries in the time ahead, said Yuji Kuroiwa, Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture.

The Governor told the press after he and Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Hong Nam came to visit PM Suga on October 15 that PM Suga was looking forward to the Vietnam visit, and highly valued the country's important role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

It is Vietnam’s strong economic growth, the wonderful characteristics of Vietnamese, and the harmony between Vietnamese and Japanese people that have motivated the PM to select Vietnam for his first overseas trip, he said.

For his part, Nam said during his meeting with PM Suga, he informed the leader about the relations between Vietnam and Japan and Kanagawa in particular, as well as preparations for the visit.

Vietnamese welcome the Japanese PM’s visit, he said, expressing his belief that the trip will create a hallmark in the history of the bilateral ties.

PM Suga is scheduled to visit Vietnam and Indonesia from October 18-21. This is his first trip abroad since he took office in mid-September././.VNA