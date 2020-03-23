Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/03/2020 01:20:21 (GMT +7)
Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels

 
 
24/03/2020    10:26 GMT+7

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels hinh anh 1

At an international airport in Sydney, Australia 

They were required to follow guidance and update regulations in the host countries and airlines, ensure enough documentation to take flights, especially medical certificates if needed.

The ministry directed Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to closely work with the host authorities, international airports and airlines to provide detailed information about Vietnam’s immigration policy, affirming that Vietnamese citizens could return home without certification documents from representative agencies abroad.

They were also required to check the number of Vietnamese citizens stuck at airports and offer support measures if necessary.

For further assistance, citizens could visit official websites of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, or citizen protection hotline of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department 84.981.84.84.84.

Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore supports 35 citizens stranded in airport

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels

At the Changi Airport

At the Changi Airport hirty-five Vietnamese citizens, mainly students, have been stranded while transiting at Changi Airport due to unannounced flight cancellations by Singapore Airlines.

They are scheduled to leave Singapore for Ho Chi Minh City on flight SQ178 on March 23 morning. However, Singapore Airlines cancelled the flight, leaving the passengers to manage by themselves.

Right after receiving this information, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore sent a diplomatic note asking Singapore Airlines to take appropriate measures to ensure the rights of the Vietnamese citizens, said Ambassador Tao Thi Thanh Huong.

Huong added that the embassy made contact with the management board of the Changi Airport, proposing it to assist the Vietnamese citizens while waiting for a new flight, as well as relevant agencies in Vietnam to arrange the reception of the citizens.

According to the ambassador, Singapore Airlines on late March 23 pledged to take the Vietnamese citizens to Hanoi on March 24 morning on its flight, and pay for part of their meals while waiting at the airport.

 

The embassy will continue implementing citizen protection measures so that they can come back home at the earliest time, Huong said.

To date, no Vietnamese in Singapore have been infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The Singaporean government earlier announced that all short-term visitors will no longer be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 11:59 pm on March 23 in view of the growing risks of importing coronavirus cases into the country./.

Embassy advises Vietnamese in Canada to avoid non-essential outbound trips

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels

An empty street in Vancouver, Canada, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Canada has asked Vietnamese citizens living here to avoid non-essential travel from home, particularly outside Canada or between parts of the country, as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues spreading.

The embassy advised Vietnamese people to only travel if the situation is urgent and to rigorously comply with regulations and instructions set by the local government, it said in a statement released on March 22.

On the same day, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the government of Canada will use tough enforcement measures, which include the threat of prison and massive fines, if people don’t take self-quarantine and practice social distancing as required.

Over the weekend, local social media displayed images of people gathering on beaches and in parks and restaurants despite the fact that all provinces and territories have declared states of emergency or public health emergency to slow the spread of the virus.

However, the federal government’s approach is to call on people to voluntarily adhere to the rules which include a 14-day self-quarantine for those returning from abroad.

As of 6pm on March 22, Canada reported 1,430 confirmed cases, with 20 fatalities./.VNA/VNN

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July
Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

An e-government evaluation system will be launched in July 2020.

Public services upgraded toward an e-government
Public services upgraded toward an e-government
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, the National Public Service Portal has launched 11 new online services to minimize the number of people coming to public offices for administrative procedures. 

NA Standing Committee to open March 23
NA Standing Committee to open March 23
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 43rd session in Hanoi from March 23-25 under the management of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her deputies.

Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
POLITICSicon  21/03/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

Antonio Alessandro, the Italian ambassador to Vietnam, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese alumni of Italian universities for starting up a fund-raising initiative

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.

Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Adjustments to Vietnam’s entry regulations amid the rapid and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic are based on the principle of non-discrimination, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 20.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
Food security must be ensured in every circumstance: PM
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam was among the top rice exporters in the world but still ranked at an average level of food security, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday.

PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
PM orders food security ‘under any circumstance’
POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.

Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against COVID-19.

Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

The Central Military Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute a former high ranking official from the Ministry of Defence and other defendants for violations relating to fraud and land management.

Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
Vietnam consults ASEAN members about postponement of summit
POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials
COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM
Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.

Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
Strong measures must be maintained to contain COVID-19 spread: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  16/03/2020 

Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?
FEATUREicon  16/03/2020 

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

More News
. Latest news

