Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung. Photo: Tran Thuong

The reason given by the family is that Chung is currently ill and needs treatment. It is known that Chung is suffering from cancer.

Previously, on August 29, Major General To An Xo, Chief of the Ministry of Public Security's Office, said that at the time of arrest, Chung did not show any unusual signs of health.

On August 28, the Investigation and Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security launched legal proceedings against and arrested Chung for an investigation into a case of appropriating documents containing state secrets.

Earlier, three defendants were also prosecuted on the same charge, including Nguyen Anh Ngoc, working at the secretariat of the Hanoi People’s Committee, Nguyen Hoang Trung, a driver of Chung, and Pham Quang Dung, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security.

On August 11, Chung was suspended from official duties for 90 days, while a police investigation was carried out about his role in a number of cases, under a decision signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. On the same day, the Politburo announced Chung would be suspended from his position as Vice Secretary of Hanoi's Party Committee.

Chung is also under verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility regarding two other cases.

The first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at the Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co. Ltd., the Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi, and some related agencies. Nhat Cuong's director-general Bui Quang Huy is currently wanted for questioning by police.

The second case regards the violation of regulations on the use and management of State assets causing waste and losses in Hanoi.

Phuoc An

