Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term

20/09/2020    19:10 GMT+7

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC, on Sunday was sentenced eight years on the charges of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

Ông Nguyễn Thành Tài lãnh án 8 năm tù

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC

Aside from Tai, the municipal People’s Court handed down jail sentences to four other defendants with the same charges. They are Le Thi Thanh Thuy, chairwoman of Mayflower Co., Ltd and Lavenue Investment JSC; Dao Anh Kiet, former director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment; Truong Van Ut, former deputy head of the department’s land management section; and Nguyen Hoai Nam, former secretary of District 2’s Party Committee.

A land lot at 8-12 Le Duan Boulevard in HCMC’s District 1 is the State’s asset. Following the prime minister’s Decision No.9 to rearrange public assets, the municipal government decided to develop a hotel at the location, select an appropriate contractor to conduct the project without accepting the joint venture business model.

 

Taking advantage of the asset rearrangement, the five defendants had committed violations on the management and use of the State assets.

Tai was fully aware that the land lot is owned by the State. However, Tai signed many documents going against regulations to allow Thuy to contribute 30% of capital to the project and decided to lease out the land lot without competitive bidding.

Overall, Thuy was sentenced to five years in prison. Kiet received a prison term of five years, Nam four years and Ut three years. SGT

 
 

.
Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany has submitted a joint note verbale expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders will present a number of important messages to the United Nations General Assembly when it meets over the next ten days.

Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

A delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai visited fishermen in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City from September 15 to 16 under a programme entitled ‘Coast guards as companions of fishermen’.

National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to kick off on October 20 and last for nineteen and a half days, according to NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to ASEAN Melissa A. Brown has affirmed that Washington commends Vietnam for its efforts as ASEAN Chair during this challenging time caused by COVID-19.

ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

ASEAN ministers of labour and education on Wednesday approved the ASEAN roadmap on human resource development for the changing world of work to realise the bloc’s declaration on this issue adopted at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.

Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

The current legal system remains cumbersome and complicated with a large number of sub-legal documents. Some are overlapping and contradictory, affecting the feasibility and stability of the legal system, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long has said.

RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 18 proposed pushing ahead with the resumption of visits by leaders of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea and effectively maintaining dialogues in flexible forms.

Many high-ranking officials promoted
Many high-ranking officials promoted
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

A number of ministries have appointed new deputy ministers.

Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Military officers from ASEAN member states exchanged views on issues regarding regional security and measures to enhance results-oriented cooperation between the operations departments of armies in the region, 

PM Phuc meets RoK’s FM and ADB Vietnam chief
PM Phuc meets RoK’s FM and ADB Vietnam chief
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Republic of Korea (RoK) to reduce, remove binding conditions for official development assistance loans, concessional loans, and expand non-refundable aid to Vietnam.

Vietnam ready to share experience to help UK join CPTPP
Vietnam ready to share experience to help UK join CPTPP
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam is willing and ready to share its experience with the UK if the country wants to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings
Vietnamese leaders to send messages to UNGA 75 high-level meetings
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders are to send messages to upcoming high-level meetings of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference on September 17.

Vietnam asks Malaysia to arrange consular visit to detained fishermen
Vietnam asks Malaysia to arrange consular visit to detained fishermen
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

The Foreign Ministry has asked Malaysia to help the Vietnamese Embassy arrange a consular visit to a group of Vietnamese fishermen detained in the country, to gain further information and take the necessary citizen protection measures, 

VN responds to US Embassy's removal of islands from map graphic
VN responds to US Embassy's removal of islands from map graphic
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam's affirmation of its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands has been conveyed consistently, Vietnamese foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said yesterday.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Yemen
Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Yemen
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

Vietnam urged parties in Yemen to end hostilities and resume peace talks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday.

First-instance trial on former HCMC official opens
First-instance trial on former HCMC official opens
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

The trial of Nguyen Thanh Tai, HCM City's former vice chairman, for “violation of regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” opened on Wednesday at the HCM City People’s Court.

New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies
New draft law key to reducing traffic accidents: deputies
POLITICSicon  17/09/2020 

The majority of National Assembly deputies agreed on the need to build a draft law on road traffic safety and order separate from the draft law on road traffic to reduce traffic accidents and tighten compliance with traffic laws.

