Former Malaysian PM Najib sentenced to 12 years in prison

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the offence related to abuse of power at a trial on July 28.

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at the court on July 28 morning. A judge found him guilty on all seven counts. (Photo: Al Jazeera)

He was also fined 210 million RM (49.4 million USD).

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali also sentenced Najib to 10 years in prison for breach of trust and another 10 years for money laundering.

However, he ordered that all the sentences run concurrently. This means Najib will only serve a total of 12 years in jail.

Earlier the same day, the High Court found Najib guilty of all seven charges related to the misappropriation of 42 million RM of SRC International funds.

The 1MDB was formed by Najib Razak in 2009 for socio-economic development. Malaysian and US investigators held that the fund caused a loss of about 4.5 billion USD in the 2009-2015 period, while about 1 billion USD was sent to Najib’s personal bank accounts./.VNA