Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu passed away in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)

According to the national board in charge of senior cadres’ health, the former leader, born in December 1931, died of sickness and old age

Details of his funeral will be announced later.

A native of Dong Son district in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa, Phieu had served as head of the General Political Department of the Vietnam People’s Army and was elected General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee at the fourth meeting of the eighth tenure. He was also a member of the 10th tenure of the National Assembly.

As the top leader of the Party from December 1997 to April 2001, he and the Party Central Committee, Political Bureau and Secretariat led the whole Party, people and army to gain remarkable achievements in the national reform, industrialisation, modernisation, construction and defence./.VNA