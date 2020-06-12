Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies

Former Secretary of the 6th Plenum of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Tran Quoc Huong passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 96.

Former Secretary of the 6th Plenum of the Party Central Committee Tran Quoc Huong (sitting) when he received his medal of 75-year Party membership in 2018. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuan

Huong, alias Muoi Huong, was also the former head of the PCC’s Commission for Internal Affairs and former deputy head of the Central Organisation Committee.

According to an announcement from the national board in charge of senior cadres’ health, Huong passed away due to sickness and old age at 10.10am on Thursday at Thong Nhat Hospital in HCM City.

Details of his memorial service and funeral ceremony will be announced later.

Born in 1924 in Vu Ban Commune in Ha Nam Province’s Binh Luc District, Huong was most well-known for his role as the chief of the intelligence network in South Vietnam during the American War.

He directly organised activities for legendary intelligence agents such as Pham Ngoc Thao, Pham Xuan An and Vu Ngoc Nha.

Huong was awarded many noble orders of the Party and the State including the Gold Star Order, Ho Chi Minh Order, First Class Independence Order and First Class Military Exploit Order. VNS