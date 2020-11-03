Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/11/2020 15:12:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fresh policies come into effect from November

04/11/2020    13:53 GMT+7

A string of fresh policies on early childhood education development policies, financial support for pedagogy students, sanctions on administrative violations in health sector shall come into effect from November.

Policies on preschool education development

Decree No. 105/2020/ND-CP dated September 8, 2020 providing for preschool education development policies mentioned in Clauses 1 and 2 of Article 27 and Clause 2 of Article 81 of the Law on Education.

Fresh policies come into effect from November
Illustrative image. – File photo 

Under the Decree, central and local authorities shall increase funding in consolidating classrooms, particularly in communes with extremely disadvantaged conditions.

The Government encourages authorities to attract private resources for investment in preschool facilities in accordance with law.

State budget shall contribute to meal preparation for students of public preschool institutions located in communes with exceptional socio-economic difficulties, in coastal communes with exceptional difficulties, on islands and in communes in disadvantaged areas.

Funding contributed to preparation of meals for preschool children shall be calculated based on number of children having lunch at school, with the minimum rate being VND 2.400.000 for 45 children in one month. 

Financial support for students learning in pedagogy

Decree No. 116/2020/ND-CP, dated September 25, 2020 regulating tuition support and living allowances granted to pedagogy students shall come into effect from November 15, 2020.

 

Under the Decree, a pedagogy student shall receive VND 3.63 million (US$ 150) per month to spend on living and studying. 

Administrative sanctions in health sector

Decree No. 117/2020/ND-CP dated September 28, 2020 on sanctioning of administrative violations in health sector shall take effect from November 15.

Accordingly, a person who provides inaccurate information on the infectious disease according to the content provided by a competent health agency shall be fined from VND 10 million to VND 15 million, and forced to correct untruthful information on mass media in the area previously reported for 03 consecutive days as prescribed by law.

Besides, a person suffering from group-A infectious diseases who refuses or avoids to take medical isolation and enforcement of medical isolation decided by competent state agencies shall also be fined up to VND 20 million.

In addition, a fine of up to VND 20 million and VND 5 million shall be imposed for the act of threatening to transmit HIV to another person, and displaying more than one pack, one carton or box of one cigarette brand at a cigarette retail agent or store, respectively. An under-18 person drinking liquor or beer, or smoke cigarettes shall be fined up to VND 500,000, etc. VGP

Khanh Phuong

Several fresh policies to take effect in November

Several fresh policies to take effect in November

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

 
 

Other News

.
Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

Lawmakers concerned over forest losses in light of central floods
Lawmakers concerned over forest losses in light of central floods
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Forest protection issues were in the spotlight on Tuesday in the National Assembly, amid public concern that the loss of forests had contributed to the devastation from floods and landslides in the central region in recent weeks.

Vietnam stresses need to observe law of the sea at UNSC’s open debate
Vietnam stresses need to observe law of the sea at UNSC’s open debate
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has stressed the need to foster friendly relations among countries and observe the UN Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, 

Transparency and accountability should be upheld
Transparency and accountability should be upheld
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Minh Son from the southern province of Tien Giang talks about the importance of sound legislation to help the country successfully fight corruption.

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2.

First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.

Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.

70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/11/2020 

A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.

Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.

Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong handed over the third prizes of the 2020 National External Information Service Awards to two Mexican authors at an event held in Mexico City on October 30.

Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.

Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.

Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-seug and his wife on November 1 visited the northern province of Ninh Binh as part of their trip to Vietnam.

Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Among the newly-elected Party Secretaries of provinces and cities in Vietnam, six are women so far. 

Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk has highlighted the significance of the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Park Byeong-seug, from October 31 to November 4.

Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

The Belgian consulate for the south has opened in HCM City with Gricha Safarian, general manager of Puratos Grand-Place, serving as the honorary consul.

Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City should set an example in economic recovery efforts, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 