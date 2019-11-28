Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Fresh policies take effect in June

 
 
04/06/2020    16:43 GMT+7

The new polices include regulations on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System, and management and use of international emergency aid for disaster recovery.

Decree No. 44/2020/ND-CP dated April 8, 2020 of the Government on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons has taken effect since June 1, 2020.

Decree No. 46/2020/ND-CP dated April 09, 2020 prescribing customs procedures, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System (ACTS) has come into effect since June 1, 2020.

It gives priority to enterprises carrying out transit activities through the ACTS System as well as guarantees, deposits and collects customs duty debt for goods in transit by the ACTS System.

Decree No. 49/2020/ND-CP guidelines the Law on Execution of Criminal Judgment in terms of community re-integration. It will take effect since June 15, 2020.

Decree No. 50/2020/ND-CP dated April 20, 2020 on receipt, management and use of international emergency aid for disaster recovery and relief will come into force since June 15, 2020.

Accordingly, the Decree defines that commodities which are not allowed to be imported as regulated or sponsors causing negative impacts on environment, community health, politics-security, social order and safety and affecting benefits of the State and people are not received.

Decree No. 52/2020/ND-CP dated April 27, 2020 on golf course investment and business will take effect since June 15, 2020.

Circular No. 27/2020/TT-BTC of the Ministry of Finance guides management and use of expenditures for building national standards and technical regulations will come into force since June 5, 2020. VGP

 
 

.
Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant ministries to soon set the schedules for this year’s upcoming public holidays and school summer break to boost domestic travel demand.

Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The UN Security Council's Informal Working Group on International Tribunals convened its first meeting in 2020 yesterday under the chair of Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN and chairman of the group.

Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Hungary lost two-thirds of its territory in the 1920 Trianon treaty and now aims to revive its past.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnam will pay 95% of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference yesterday.

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Government meeting.

Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, announced Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on June 2.

Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presides over the Cabinet meeting Tuesday to debate socio-economic performance in the first five months.

Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on June 1 agreed to conduct a discussion with the Vietnamese Government on considering the resumption of travel between the two countries.

NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presented a report on piloting some financial and budget mechanisms and policies, affirming the need to develop a resolution suitable to the city.

George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Protests and violence continue for a seventh night amid fury over a black man's killing by police.

National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi played host to the opening of the 45th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 1, 

Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malay marks the end of the month of Ramadhan and the beginning of the month of Syawal in the Islamic Calendar.

Prime Minister calls for enhancing efforts to root out fraud
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Recent cases of fraud to misappropriate people’s property have caused public concern in sectors including finance, banking, real estate, multi-level trading and e-commerce, with cyber fraud in particular on the rise.

Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Vu Mao, former chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office, who was a key architect of the lawmaking body’s innovations, died at 1.39 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the age of 80.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talk with Singaporean counterpart
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 29 discussed on the phone with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong bilateral and regional cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General secretaries of Committee for Vietnam–China Bilateral Cooperation hold online meeting
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung held an online conference with the committee’s Chinese general secretary – Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on May 29.

Coronavirus: Trump terminates US relationship with WHO
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

The president accuses the UN health agency of "failing" over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National target programme looks to improve livelihoods of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  29/05/2020 

Nearly VND272 trillion (US$11.8 billion) will be mobilised to implement the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas during 2021-30,

. Latest news

