Fresh policies take effect in June

The new polices include regulations on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System, and management and use of international emergency aid for disaster recovery.



Decree No. 44/2020/ND-CP dated April 8, 2020 of the Government on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons has taken effect since June 1, 2020.



Decree No. 46/2020/ND-CP dated April 09, 2020 prescribing customs procedures, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System (ACTS) has come into effect since June 1, 2020.



It gives priority to enterprises carrying out transit activities through the ACTS System as well as guarantees, deposits and collects customs duty debt for goods in transit by the ACTS System.



Decree No. 49/2020/ND-CP guidelines the Law on Execution of Criminal Judgment in terms of community re-integration. It will take effect since June 15, 2020.



Decree No. 50/2020/ND-CP dated April 20, 2020 on receipt, management and use of international emergency aid for disaster recovery and relief will come into force since June 15, 2020.



Accordingly, the Decree defines that commodities which are not allowed to be imported as regulated or sponsors causing negative impacts on environment, community health, politics-security, social order and safety and affecting benefits of the State and people are not received.



Decree No. 52/2020/ND-CP dated April 27, 2020 on golf course investment and business will take effect since June 15, 2020.



Circular No. 27/2020/TT-BTC of the Ministry of Finance guides management and use of expenditures for building national standards and technical regulations will come into force since June 5, 2020. VGP