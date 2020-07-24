Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador

Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) presents the insignia to Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop (Photo: VNA)

Presenting the insignia to the ambassador at a ceremony in Hanoi, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga said Vietnam and Spain have reaped significant benefits since setting up diplomatic relations in 1977, in particular after ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2009.

She spoke highly of efforts by ambassadors, other diplomats, and friendship organisations in the two countries over time.

During her three-year tenure in Vietnam, Nga went on, the Spanish diplomat has worked to bolster economic, political and cultural cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the countries’ businesses as well as social organisations.

She has joined hands with the Vietnam-Spain Friendship Association to strengthen the friendship between the two peoples, along with communications work in fairness and equality for women.

For her part, María Jesús Figa López-Palop voiced her belief that with a solid foundation, bilateral relations will continue to flourish across all fields./. VNA

