24/07/2020 15:37:02 (GMT +7)
Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador

24/07/2020    14:22 GMT+7

Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga (R) presents the insignia to Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop (Photo: VNA)

Presenting the insignia to the ambassador at a ceremony in Hanoi, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga said Vietnam and Spain have reaped significant benefits since setting up diplomatic relations in 1977, in particular after ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2009.

She spoke highly of efforts by ambassadors, other diplomats, and friendship organisations in the two countries over time.

During her three-year tenure in Vietnam, Nga went on, the Spanish diplomat has worked to bolster economic, political and cultural cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the countries’ businesses as well as social organisations.

 

She has joined hands with the Vietnam-Spain Friendship Association to strengthen the friendship between the two peoples, along with communications work in fairness and equality for women.

For her part, María Jesús Figa López-Palop voiced her belief that with a solid foundation, bilateral relations will continue to flourish across all fields./. VNA

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist

The coronavirus pandemic has sidelined athletes across the world, but for one Spanish cyclist in Vietnam, it's brought a degree of fame in his home country he never thought possible.

Spain's monarchy shaken by Juan Carlos's hidden Swiss fortune

Spain's monarchy shaken by Juan Carlos's hidden Swiss fortune

King Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 but is once again in the spotlight over his financial dealings.

 
 

