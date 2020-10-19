Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/10/2020 17:00:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA

21/10/2020    16:46 GMT+7

The Government’s direct debt payment obligations may reach the permissible ceiling of 25% of the 2020 State budget collections and are expected to stand at over 25% of the State budget collections in 2021, 

it was announced at the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on October 20.

Nguyen Duc Hai, chairman of the NA Committee on Finance and Budget, speaks at the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly on October 20. The Government’s direct debt payment obligations may reach the permissible ceiling of 25% of the 2020 State budget collections – PHOTO: NLDO

At the sitting, Nguyen Duc Hai, chairman of the NA Committee on Finance and Budget, made reports over the results of the implementation of socioeconomic development and State budget plans for 2020, State budget revenue collection and spending plans for 2021, the execution of the 2016-2020 financial plans on socioeconomic development and solutions for socioeconomic development in the 2021-2025 period.

Reporting the State budget plans, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung also said that in 2020, State budget collections are expected to reach VND1,323 trillion, down 12.5% against the target. Several collection targets have failed to be fulfilled, including collections from taxes and fees.

Meanwhile, the budget spending is expected to total VND1,686 trillion this year, inching down 3.5% from the initial estimate. The Government has cut the spending on some unnecessary plans, tightened expenditures and focused resources on disease infection prevention and control and support for residents and firms to overcome the consequences of floods and natural disasters.

As such, the NA Committee on Finance and Budget proposed the Government carefully assess the efficiency of State budget collections, especially from stake sales in State firms, crude oil and divestment, to adopt appropriate solutions.

Besides, the Government should continue taking drastic and effective measures to obtain the highest State budget collection for the rest of the year, the local media reported. 

The NA Committee on Finance and Budget pointed out that the country’s regular spending remained high, accounting for 63.4% of the total budget expenditure, while aid policies for residents and firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic have yet to bring about as good results as expected.

The disbursement of public investment capital remained slow, reaching 24.8% of the target between January and September.

In 2020, the budget deficit is estimated at 4.99% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), up 1.55% against the target. Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the rise may be acceptable, said the committee.

However, the budget deficit is expected to rise by an additional VND38.5 trillion at 5.59% of GDP as collections from stake sales in State firms may fail to be done.

Given the rising public debt, the NA committee also proposed the Government focus on its direct debt payment obligations.

In 2021, the Government targets the total budget collection at VND1,343 trillion, while the budget spending is expected to be VND1,687 trillion, resulting in an estimated budget deficit of VND343 trillion. The Government’s direct debt burden will stand at over 25% of the 2021 State budget collections.

This is a dangerous sign, posing high risks for the nation’s financial safety, according to the NA committee. SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
HCM City’s future must look to the East
HCM City’s future must look to the East
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The East - Thu Duc City will be the nucleus for Ho Chi Minh City to develop a knowledge-based economy and build a smart city.

VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming for GDP growth of 6 per cent in 2021 as the country is committed to maintaining control of the COVID-19 pandemic as a basis for continued socio-economic growth.

Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

The full text of several draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress has been published for public feedback from October 20 to November 10.

Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations
Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Relations between Vietnam and Japan have stood the test of time over the years and are considered an exemplary model in an ever-changing world.

Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to cooperate proactively and responsibly with the UN and countries to promote the rule of law at both national and international levels, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam mission to the UN affirmed.

Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and his spouse on October 20 wrapped up their official visit to Vietnam as guests of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife.

10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly kicked off on October 20. It is scheduled to last for nineteen and a half days.

Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh, Mr. Nguyen Van Phong, Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan have been elected as Deputy Secretaries of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

There is no way to solve the world's problems except by cooperating and helping each other, former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19 in Hanoi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Many early birds around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake were astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging there on early October 20 morning.

Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is an important partner of Japan and plays a key role in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese mission to ASEAN Ambassador Tran Duc Binh on October 19 attended the 7th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC), which discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the time to come.

Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam always regards Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner with a high level of trust, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19.

Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The spokesman of the Japanese Prime Minister during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from October 18-20, Yoshida Tomoyuki, on October 19 informed the outcomes of the ongoing trip by PM Suga Yoshihide and his spouse.

Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide agreed on major orientations and measures to further deepen bilateral extensive strategic partnership, during their talks in Hanoi on October 19.

Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

The wives of the Japanese and Vietnamese Prime Ministers, Suga Mariko and Tran Nguyet Thu, visited the Temple of Literature and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi on October 19 as part of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam.

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 