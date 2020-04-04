Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 02:05:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order

 
 
05/04/2020    01:03 GMT+7

The Government Office has issued a document detailing the instructions on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 regarding a 14-day nationwide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures starting April 1.

Gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order hinh anh 1

Checking body temperature in Hai Duong province 

The directive, which the Government insisted does not constitute a stringent lockdown given that the number of cases in the country remains quite modest, has caused quite a lot of confusion among the public and even local authorities about the scope and intensity of the restrictions to be implemented.

The instruction document noted that “a number of the directive’s contents have not been fully understood and uniformly implemented,” referring to surfacing reports of a number of provinces and cities across the country taking the order a step too far, setting up checkpoints at their gateway and imposing a ban on travel to and from their jurisdiction.

Factories and production units, traffic and construction sites, and organisations supplying essential goods and services – food, medicine, oil and gas, utility, energy, etc. – will still operate normally.

Banks, treasury offices, stock trading floors, and other services directly related to banking activities and businesses – notaries, lawyering, registration, or secured transactions – are also allowed to open. Post offices, logistics services, funeral services and healthcare services can also still operate.

The executives of these organisations are asked to ensure safety and anti-outbreak measures in line with health ministry’s guidelines – compulsory health declarations, limiting travel and face-to-face interactions, halting unnecessary activities and reducing the concentration of workers in limited space, and organising transport to carry workers to and from workplaces.

The document however noted that it’s up to each province and city administration’s discretion to make a list of what services and businesses would need to be temporarily shuttered.

According to the document, people are asked to practise social distancing, stay home and refrain from going outside, unless in case of necessities: buying food, medicine and seeking essential goods and services; health examination and treatment, medical emergencies or disasters; or working in State agencies, diplomatic missions, armed forces, and above-mentioned establishments that are still allowed to open.

 

Everyone must wear face masks in public and frequently wash their hands with soap or alcoholic sanitisers.

Gatherings of more than two people in public are disallowed and maintenance of a minimum distance of 2m is required.

Public transport is “basically” halted, except in cases of official missions, transporting workers, experts, people subject to quarantine, transporting materials and goods.

Personal vehicles are heavily restricted.

The document also asked for measures in place to ensure “interrupted” movement of goods and materials, and demanded that all localities immediately cease their prohibitions of vehicles and people coming through their jurisdiction.

The leadership of all organisations, units, and businesses are supposed to provide favourable conditions for their workers to work from home within their capacity, avoiding delayed progress especially in urgent matters or public services.

Concerned ministries, agencies and localities shall take “proactive initiative” in adjusting anti-epidemic measures, ensuring compliance with the directive and accompanying instructions; coordinate and address problems arising according to their authority; strictly deal with violations; and promptly report to the Prime Minister on any problems that might arise./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.

ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Ten ambassadors of ASEAN members states to Australia on April 1 sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic.

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Intelligence chief Michael Atkinson first alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint.

PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The US president says he does not want to be seen in one, despite Centers for Disease Control guidance.

British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The announcement came a week after the US accused Venezuela's leader of "narco-terrorism".

EU court rules against three states over refugees
EU court rules against three states over refugees
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by rejecting refugees, the top EU court says.

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has made efforts to ensure that social welfare for the public is maintained, especially for the poor and the unemployed, amid the challenges posed by COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The US Government has provided about 18.3 million USD in emergency medical and humanitarian assistance for ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, since the COVID-19 outbreak, said the US Embassy in Vietnam on April 1.

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 