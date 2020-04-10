Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020 17:47:11 (GMT +7)
Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19

 
 
10/04/2020    16:23 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 10 to discuss solutions for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) speaks at the national teleconference on April 10 

The meeting looked at ways to address the difficulties facing production and business activities, accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital, support employees, and ensure social security along with guaranteeing social order and safety.

In his opening remarks, PM Phuc said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable consequences around the world, and leaders of the Party, the State, the Government, and the whole political system have been taking drastic actions to fight the disease and seen encouraging results.

He noted that Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong had called for the people’s solidarity in both thought and deed so as to overcome the pandemic. Under the Government’s Directives No. 15 and 16, ministries, sectors, and localities have been working hard on disease prevention and control.

There remain community transmission risks, he said, stressing the need for all to remain vigilant.

The government leader also touched on the socioeconomic impacts seen around the globe.

As Vietnam has an open economy that is substantially integrated into the world, the pandemic has greatly affected multiple sectors and society. Though the country’s economic growth of 3.82 percent in the first quarter was the highest in the region, it was nonetheless a ten-year low and just half of the set target, he explained.

 

Without measures to maintain socioeconomic activities and promote business recovery and development, there might be negative consequences and even social uncertainties, PM Phuc noted.

He stressed the need to turn risks into opportunities and identify ways for the economy to not only grow at a faster pace in the post-pandemic period but also to become more resilient and prosperous.

The Party and the State have issued several aid packages, such as a monetary aid package (300 trillion VND), a fiscal package (180 trillion VND), others supporting social security (62 trillion VND), reducing power prices (12 trillion VND), and cutting telecom service prices (15 trillion VND).

“The more difficulties the country encounters, the stronger its determination,” PM Phuc emphasised, requesting ministries, sectors, and localities to help amend administrative procedures and regulations to create more favorable conditions and momentum for the economy.

He highlighted the role of major businesses, banks, cities, and the key economic regions in joining the Government’s efforts to ensure macroeconomic stability.

The PM also directed greater focus on external affairs given that Vietnam is the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 term.

PM Phuc expressed a belief that, with its resolve, the country will manage to defeat the pandemic, boost socioeconomic development, ensure social security, and guarantee security and order. VNA

 
 

