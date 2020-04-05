Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/04/2020 01:57:16 (GMT +7)
Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups

 
 
06/04/2020    01:55 GMT+7

Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.

Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups hinh anh 1

At the Government meeting 

In his remarks, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the Government and the entire political system have devoted workforce, time and wisdom to the fight against the disease, which has brought initial results.

Apart from declaring a nationwide epidemic, a range of essential measures have been employed across the country to combat the disease, he added.

The leader said the Government has spent time discussing the social welfare package in order to soon provide the assistance for those in difficult circumstances, stressing that after the package, the Government will focus on removing difficulties in production and businesses and accelerating the disbursement of public investment.

Through different measures and resources, the State must seek ways to support vulnerable groups, he emphasised.

In that spirit, the PM asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment and concerned ministries and agencies to submit relevant reports to the National Assembly Standing Committee on April 6.

 

Of the seven groups subject to the package, six will benefit from the State budget while the remaining group - businesses - will be allowed to access bank loans with a zero percent interest rate to support their workers, according to the PM.

The first priority should be given to the poor, near-poor, national contributors and those with deeply-decreased income due to COVID-19, he said.

Savings from reductions in regular spending, conferences, overseas trips and festivals, increases in 2019 income and other resources would fund the package, the leader suggested.

Stressing the responsibility of local authorities and businesses in materialising the package, PM Phuc said it is necessary to ensure democracy, publicity and transparency in the work./.VNA

Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19

More measures and policies should be introduced to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the context of a growing number of businesses temporarily ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

 
 

VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The Government Office has issued a document detailing the instructions on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 regarding a 14-day nationwide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures starting April 1.

Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Malawi was one of the last countries to record cases of coronavirus - the first were on Thursday.

Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.

Coronavirus: Trump predicts ‘a lot of death’ as cases pass 300,000
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The US president predicts "a lot of death" but suggests easing social-distancing rules for Easter.

ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Ten ambassadors of ASEAN members states to Australia on April 1 sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic.

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Intelligence chief Michael Atkinson first alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint.

PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The US president says he does not want to be seen in one, despite Centers for Disease Control guidance.

British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The announcement came a week after the US accused Venezuela's leader of "narco-terrorism".

EU court rules against three states over refugees
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by rejecting refugees, the top EU court says.

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

