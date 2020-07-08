Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 12:19:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Government report-information system to be launched next month

09/07/2020    11:14 GMT+7

A government report information system will be launched on August 15, heard a meeting chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung and held in Hanoi on July 8.

Government report-information system to be launched next month hinh anh 1

Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung 

The system is in service of the Government and Prime Minister’s administration directions.

It will also serve as a communication channel to promote connection within the State administrative agencies.

Minister Dung said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has drastically directed the building of the e-government, moving towards the digital economy and society.

 

In December 2019, a national service portal was introduced to public. After seven months of operation, it received 188,000 signs in accounts and over 49 subscribers.


Dung said that as Vietnam is expected to be a favourable destination for investment after the COVID-19 pandemic, that is why it is important to create an optimal environment to welcome the influx of capital.

He asked the Ministry of Finance to pioneer in administrative reforms, which is significant to create trust among businesses./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Stimson Center, a US-based nonpartisan policy research center, has scheduled an online conference titled “The U.S. – Vietnam Relationship and War Legacies: 25 Years into Normalization” on July 15.

Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI)

Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said

Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.

Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to issue disciplinary measures against two senior officials for serious violations in financial management and lifestyle. 

Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

Vietnam, US boost defence ties
Vietnam, US boost defence ties
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights

Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam hopes countries will co-operate to successfully implement ASEAN military and defence activities amidst the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
Vietnam expands defence cooperation with RoK, India
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on July 6 held phone talks with his RoK and Indian counterparts Park Jae-min and Ajay Kumar.

Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on behalf of the Japanese Government, expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in repairing and refueling a P-3C plane from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in the past two months.

Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
Kazakhstan Ambassador calls for deeper cooperation with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Although bilateral trade between Vietnam and Kazakhstan has increased considerably over the past three years, it hasn’t met the two countries’ potential, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam, Yerlan Baizhanov.

Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Wooing the public typically involves lots of physical interaction, but this vote's a little different.

Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) during an online meeting in Bern on July 2, the first of the committee since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Switzerland on February 25.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 