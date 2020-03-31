Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM

 
 
01/04/2020    02:03 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting 

The meeting focused plans, scenarios and response to emergency cases related to COVID-19 nationwide, as well as social security policies to support those affected by the pandemic.

The Government leader said the country is now only at the pre-emergency stage, and the enforcement of social distancing at present stops at persuading and urging the people to voluntarily and fully follow measures to protect themselves and their families, he said.

About epidemic response scenarios, the PM requested more drastic actions to protect the lives and health of the people.

He laid emphasis on the importance of social security, especially for the poor and the unemployed. This issue will also be tabled at the Government’s regular March meeting on April 1 morning.

Police urged to ensure national security, social order during COVID-19 pandemic

Police officers on duty to protect COVID-19 testing stations in Đồng Tâm Ward, Hai Bà Trưng District in Hà Nội.

General Tô Lâm, Minister of Public Security, has urged police forces to ensure national security and social order while focusing on the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking during an online conference on reviewing performance in the first quarter of 2020 held on Monday in Hà Nội, Lâm emphasised the fight against crime nationwide, especially those involving the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Lâm asked police of units and localities to take more drastic measures managing foreigners entering Việt Nam and Vietnamese people returning from abroad to prevent the spread of the disease.

He requested police forces to strictly handle violations on speculating and smuggling medical equipment for epidemic prevention, spreading fake information on social media, opposing quarantine and medical declaration as required.

The police forces were asked to take drastic measures to suppress crimes, focusing on organised crimes involving children, against law enforcement officials and drugs.

Reports from the ministry showed that the rate of successfully investigated criminal cases reached 86.03 per cent, higher than the same period last year.

Lâm also required the police forces to ensure absolute safety for leaders of the Party, State and important political events taking place in Việt Nam after the pandemic.

He noted the accelerating implementation of the National Database Project on Population, adding that measures to ensure traffic order and safety and urban order needed to be carried out drastically.

Lâm said education on the Law on the Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools must be strengthened.

At the conference, Lieutenant General Lê Quý Vương, deputy minister of Public Security launched a campaign encouraging people to hand over illegal weapons and explosives to the police.

The police forces would supervise and revoke weapons, explosives and supporting tools in society to minimise damage to people and property caused by weapons and explosives, especially post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance and gangs illegally producing, trading, transporting and storing weapons and explosive materials, he said. — VNS/VNA

 
 

.
PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

The first teleconference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies was held on March 31 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam.

UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The US president says he is confident American hospitals will have enough ventilators to cope.

Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from Canada to the US amid the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

A rapid response unit is working with social media firms to take down misleading or harmful content.

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

He says social distancing should continue until at least 30 April as the crisis is set to peak soon.

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  29/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Deputy Foreign Minister talks with counterparts about COVID-19
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son yesterday held second phone talks with leaders of foreign ministries of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to discuss COVID-19 situation.

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya
POLITICSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.

