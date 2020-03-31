Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting

The meeting focused plans, scenarios and response to emergency cases related to COVID-19 nationwide, as well as social security policies to support those affected by the pandemic.

The Government leader said the country is now only at the pre-emergency stage, and the enforcement of social distancing at present stops at persuading and urging the people to voluntarily and fully follow measures to protect themselves and their families, he said.

About epidemic response scenarios, the PM requested more drastic actions to protect the lives and health of the people.

He laid emphasis on the importance of social security, especially for the poor and the unemployed. This issue will also be tabled at the Government’s regular March meeting on April 1 morning.

Police urged to ensure national security, social order during COVID-19 pandemic

Police officers on duty to protect COVID-19 testing stations in Đồng Tâm Ward, Hai Bà Trưng District in Hà Nội.

General Tô Lâm, Minister of Public Security, has urged police forces to ensure national security and social order while focusing on the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking during an online conference on reviewing performance in the first quarter of 2020 held on Monday in Hà Nội, Lâm emphasised the fight against crime nationwide, especially those involving the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lâm asked police of units and localities to take more drastic measures managing foreigners entering Việt Nam and Vietnamese people returning from abroad to prevent the spread of the disease.

He requested police forces to strictly handle violations on speculating and smuggling medical equipment for epidemic prevention, spreading fake information on social media, opposing quarantine and medical declaration as required.

The police forces were asked to take drastic measures to suppress crimes, focusing on organised crimes involving children, against law enforcement officials and drugs.

Reports from the ministry showed that the rate of successfully investigated criminal cases reached 86.03 per cent, higher than the same period last year.

Lâm also required the police forces to ensure absolute safety for leaders of the Party, State and important political events taking place in Việt Nam after the pandemic.

He noted the accelerating implementation of the National Database Project on Population, adding that measures to ensure traffic order and safety and urban order needed to be carried out drastically.

Lâm said education on the Law on the Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools must be strengthened.

At the conference, Lieutenant General Lê Quý Vương, deputy minister of Public Security launched a campaign encouraging people to hand over illegal weapons and explosives to the police.

The police forces would supervise and revoke weapons, explosives and supporting tools in society to minimise damage to people and property caused by weapons and explosives, especially post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance and gangs illegally producing, trading, transporting and storing weapons and explosive materials, he said. — VNS/VNA