Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung speaks at the ongoing 10th sitting of the National Assembly - PHOTO: QUOCHOI.VN

At a session of the ongoing 10th sitting of the National Assembly (NA) on October 20, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, authorized by the prime minister, said the Government also proposed upholding the standards of poor families in 2021.

The two proposals are aimed at putting aside resources for the fight against Covid-19 and other urgent issues, the local media reported.

Nguyen Duc Hai, head of the NA's Finance and Budget Committee, said most members of the committee had thrown their support behind the Government’s proposals.

However, the Government should consider the pension of retirees from 1993 backwards as they have received a small pension and faced multiple difficulties.

According to a roadmap to increase the monthly minimum salary, the salary was supposed to be hiked to VND1.6 million from July 1. However, at the NA’s ninth sitting, the Government proposed deferring the increase in the minimum salaries of civil servants to a more appropriate date and got the NA’s approval. SGT