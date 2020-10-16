Many provinces and cities have new leaders

Provinces and cities throughout the country have held their party congresses to elect new leaders for the term 2020-2025.

The northern province of Hai Duong has a new Party Secretary – Mr. Pham Xuan Thang, who was formerly Deputy Secretary.

Thang, born in 1966, is a native resident of Hai Duong. Thang has a bachelor's degree in chemical science and a master's degree in science and technology management.

Thang previously held the positions of Secretary of Hai Duong Provincial Youth Union; Secretary of Binh Giang District Party Committee; Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hai Duong; Head of the provincial Party Committee's Propaganda Department; Head of the Organizing Committee of the Hai Duong Party Committee; Permanent Deputy Secretary cum Head of the Organization Committee of the Hai Duong Party Committee, a member of the National Assembly in the 13th and 14th terms.

The new Party chief of the central province of Ha Tinh is Mr. Hoang Trung Dung, who was born in 1971 in Ha Tinh province.

Previously, Dung was Deputy Secretary of Ha Tinh Provincial Youth Union; Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee; Secretary of the Ha Tinh Provincial Youth Union; Standing Deputy Secretary of Ha Tinh City Party Committee; Deputy Head of the Organizing Committee of Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee; Chief of the Office of the Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee; Secretary of the Ha Tinh City Party Committee (2014-2016); Head of Propaganda Department of Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee (2014-2019); Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee (February 2019 to October 2020).

The newly-elected Party Secretary of Dak Nong province is Mr. Ngo Thanh Danh. Danh was born in 1966 in the central province of Quang Nam. He holds a bachelor's degree in Party history, and a master's degree in Party construction and state administration.

Danh was previously Secretary of the Youth Union, Deputy Party Secretary of the Political School of Dak Lak province (1984-1997); Deputy Head and Head of General Department, Secretary of Party Cell of the office of Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee (1998-2003); Vice Head and Head of the office of Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee and a member of the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee (2004-21006); Party Secretary of Tuy Duc District (2007-2010); Standing Deputy Head, Head of the Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda Department, a member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of Dak Nong Provincial People's Council’s Culture Committee (2011-2015); Standing Deputy Secretary of Dak Nong Provincial Party Committee, Member of the 14th National Assembly, and Head of the Dak Nong National Assembly Delegation (2015-2020).

In the southern province of Bac Lieu, Mr. Lu Van Hung has been re-elected as the Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025.

Hung was born in 1963 in the southern province of Hau Giang. He has a bachelor's degree in military. Previously, Hung was Party chief of Hau Giang Province from 2015 to 2020.

In the southern province of Dong Nai, Mr. Nguyen Phu Cuong has been elected as the new Party Secretary. Cuong was born in 1967 in Binh Duong province. He holds a BA in Industrial Finance and a Master's degree in Economic Management. Cuong used to hold the positions of Director of Dong Nai Department of Finance, Chairman of Bien Hoa City People's Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Bien Hoa City, and Vice Chairman of Dong Nai People's Committee.

The new Party Secretary of the southern province of Tay Ninh is Mr. Nguyen Thanh Tam. Tam was born in 1974 in Tay Ninh province. He has a bachelor's degree in economics, a master's degree in economics in public policy, and a bachelor's in politics.

Tam has had many positions in the local agencies such as Acting Director of Department of Information and Communication, Secretary of the Provincial Youth Union; Party Secretary of Go Dau district; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the Provincial People's Council.

In the southern province of Ben Tre, Mr. Phan Van Mai has been re-elected as the Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025.

Mai was born in 1973 in Ben Tre province. He holds a bachelor's degree in English, bachelor's degree in economics, and master's degree in economic management. He held various positions in government agencies of Ben Tre province before being elected as the Deputy Secretary of Ben Tre Provincial Party Committee in 2014 and then Secretary of Ben Tre Provincial Party Committee in August 2019.

In the southern province of Binh Thuan, Mr. Duong Van An has been elected as the Party Secretary.

An, born in 1971 in Thua Thien - Hue province, has a PhD degree in economics. An used to hold various positions in government agencies in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue province before becoming the Head of the Organization Committee of the Central Committee, then Secretary of the Central Committee of the Youth Union cum Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Committee for Vietnamese Youth.

In 2014, the Party Central Secretariat decided to appoint An as a member of the Executive Committee, the Standing Committee and the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Thuan province in the term 2010 – 2015. An was then re-elected Deputy Secretary of the Binh Thuan Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015 - 2020.

In the northern province of Lao Cai, the Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, Dang Xuan Phong, 48, has been elected as Party Secretary for the term 2020 - 2025.

Phong held different positions at government agencies in Lao Cai Province before becoming the Deputy Party Secretary and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee in 2015.

The Party Committee of Binh Dinh province has elected Mr. Ho Quoc Dung, Deputy Secretary, Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, as Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

Dung, 54, is a native of Binh Dinh province, who has a master's degree in law. He held various positions in Binh Dinh Province before being elected Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee in 2014 and then Binh Dinh’s Chairman. Dung is also a member of 12th National Assembly.

Mr. Le Quang Tung, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Quang Tri Provincial Party Committee for the 2015-2020 term, has been re-elected Party Secretary of the term 2020 - 2025.

Tung has replaced Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, as Party Secretary of Quang Tri after Hung was appointed by the Prime Minister as Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Tung, 49, a native of Ha Tinh province, is a traffic mechanical engineer. He holds an advanced degree in political theory.

Mr. Ngo Chi Cuong, Deputy Secretary of Tra Vinh Provincial Party Committee, has been elected the Secretary for the term 2020-2025. Cuong was born in 1967 in Tra Vinh province. He holds a bachelor's degree in political economy and a bachelor's degree in administration. He used to hold various positions in local government agencies before being elected Deputy Party Secretary in 2014.

Ms. Do Thi Minh Hoa, Standing Vice Chair of Bac Kan People's Committee, was assigned by the Prime Minister to be the acting Chair of Bac Kan People's Committee for the term 2016-2021 after Chairman Ly Thai Hai retired on October 1.

Hoa was born in 1976 in Thai Nguyen province. She has a master's degree in plant science. Before taking the position of Vice Chairman of Bac Kan Provincial People's Committee, Hoa was Head of Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Ba Be District, Vice Chairman and Chairman of Ba Be District People's Committee, and Party Secretary of Ba Be District.

Mr. Do Thanh Binh, Deputy Secretary, Chairman of Kien Giang Province has been elected Kien Giang Province’s Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025.

Binh was born in 1967 in Ca Mau Province. He has a bachelor's degree in politics and a master's degree in economics. Binh used to hold various positions: Secretary of Vinh Thuan District Party Committee, Head of the Organizing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman Kien Giang of People's Committee, Deputy Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Kien Giang People's Committee.

The Prime Minister has decided to appoint Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Deputy Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee, as Deputy Minister of Construction.

Nghi was born in 1976, a native of Ca Mau province. He holds a PhD degree in Construction Engineering Science. Nghi used to hold various positions: Vice Rector of HCMC City University of Architecture, Deputy Minister of Construction before being assigned as Deputy Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee for the term 2010-2015 from March 2014.

Mr. Dang Quoc Khanh has been elected Secretary of the Ha Giang Provincial Party Committee for the new term. Khanh was born in 1976 in Ha Tinh province. He holds a BA degree in architecture and a PhD degree in urban and construction management. He is an alternate member of the 12th Party Central Committee, and a member of the 14th National Assembly. Khanh used to hold various positions in government agencies in Ha Tinh Province before being assigned as Party Secretary of Ha Giang Province from June 2019 to October 2020.

In the central province of Nghe An, Party Secretary Thai Thanh Quy has been re-elected for the term 2020 - 2025. Quy was born in 1976, a native of Nghe An province. He held various positions before being elected Nghe An’s Chairman in 2018 and then the provine’s Party Secretary.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Secretary of Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020, has been relected. Ha held various positions at the Vietnam Women’s Union, and was the Vice Party Chief of Vinh Long Province before being assigned by the Politburo to be the Party Secretary of Ninh Binh province.

Ms. Bui Thi Quynh Van was re-elected Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee, term XX, term 2020-2025.

Ms. Bui Thi Quynh Van, 46, has been elected Party Secretary of Quang Ngai Province. Van, who holds a master's degree in literature theory, held many positions in Quang Ngai Province before becoming Chairwoman of the Provincial People's Council and Deputy Party Secretary of Quang Ngai.

On August 4, 2020, Ms. Bui Thi Quynh Van was elected Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Ms. Giang Pao My, a Mong ethnic, has been re-elected Party Secretary of Lai Chau Province for the new term. She was born in 1963 in Lai Chau province. She graduated from the Public Security University and held various positions in Lai Chau Province before becoming the Party Chief.

Thua Thien-Hue Province has a new Party Secretary - Mr. Le Truong Luu, who was born in 1963, a native of Thua Thien-Hue province. Luu used to hold the position of Secretary of the Party Committee of Thua Thien-Hue for the 14th and 15th terms. Earlier, he was Director of the Department of Finance, Secretary of Huong Thuy Town, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Council of Thua Thien-Hue province.

Mr. Nguyen Van Quang was elected Secretary of the Da Nang City Party Committee for the term 2020-2025. Quang was born in 1969 in the northern port city of Hai Phong. He held various positons at the Hai Phong City People's Procuracy before becoming the Vice Party Secretary of Da Nang City in October 2020.

Mr. Do Tien Sy was re-elected as Secretary of the Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee for the term 2020-2025. Sy was born in 1965 in Hung Yen province. He is a member of the 12th Party Central Committee and holds a master's degree in business administration, a bachelor's degree in math education, and an advanced degree in political theory.

He used to hold many positions in Hung Yen’s local government agencies before being elected Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee and the the Party Chief of the Provincial Party Committee.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to appoint two Deputy Ministers of Defense: Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh, 59, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Chief of Staff of the People's Army of Vietnam who has had many years working in the Air Defense - Air Force, and Lieutenant General Vo Minh Lu, 57, a member of the Party Central Committee, a member of the Central Military Commission, Commander of Military Region 7.

